Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Gemini Horoscope Today for January 28, 2026: Some targets may seem unrealistic

    Gemini Daily Horoscope Today: Those who hold crucial responsibilities will work additional hours.

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 4:02 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never fall for fake promises

    Catch up with a happy personal and professional life today. Keep your seniors at the office happy with the performance. Though health is normal, take care of your diet.

    Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Take up crucial tasks at the job and continue sharing time with your lover in the relationship. Stay healthy through a proper lifestyle. Wealth will come in today.

    Gemini Love Horoscope Today

    There is no scope for egos in the relationship. You must be a good listener today. Spare time for the relationship. Minor trouble will come up related to a previous love affair. Settle every dispute within the relationship to stay happy. The second part of the day is good to express the feeling to the crush. Some married male natives may get entangled in office romance. However, the spouse will find this out today. Avoid this to stay happy in married life.

    Gemini Career Horoscope Today

    Expect additional responsibilities at the workplace today. Some targets may seem unrealistic, but you may be able to accomplish them. Those who hold crucial responsibilities will work additional hours. There will also be hiccups in the form of office politics. Media, legal, and healthcare professionals will be successful in obtaining positive feedback from clients. Entrepreneurs can be confident about new ventures and can go ahead with new partnership plans. Those who have applied to a foreign university will have a positive response.

    Gemini Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. Ensure you maintain a strong financial balance sheet. You may buy a house today or renovate the home. Buying a vehicle in the second half of the day is also a good idea. You may need the support of a financial advisor, and there is nothing wrong with seeking one. Businessmen will have trouble in the partnerships, as this may lead to issues in fundraising.

    Gemini Health Horoscope Today

    Health will be normal. However, there will be digestive issues. You should also be careful to have a healthy diet rich in proteins and vitamins. There will be pain in the knees and elbows, which may disturb the day. Be careful while using the staircase. Children may complain about backache, while some natives will also have oral health issues today.

    Gemini Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
    • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
    • Symbol: Twins
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Silver
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Emerald

    Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Gemini Horoscope Today For January 28, 2026: Some Targets May Seem Unrealistic

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes