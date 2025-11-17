Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
Gemini Horoscope Today for November 17, 2025: Avoid major monetary decisions today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 04:02 am IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen will be successful in settling issues with the local authorities.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Chase your dreams to achieve them

Fix relationship issues today and ensure you have a great day at the office. Financially, you may have issues today. Minor health issues may also trouble you.

Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

No serious problem will hurt your love life, while at the office, you’ll succeed in delivering all the tasks. Your financial status will see minor issues. You should also be careful about the health.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair simple and creative. You may require more communication in the relationship. Avoid arguments with your lover today. There is no place for egos. This is also a good time to express your feelings to a crush. Do not hesitate to propose, and the response will be mostly positive. Keep the interference of a third person out of the love affair, as this may annoy your partner. Married natives should stay out of office romance today as the spouse will find this out.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

There will be opportunities at the office to display the caliber. Continue your commitment, which will also help you stay in the good books of the management. Your communication skills will work out in crucial discussions and negotiations with clients. You may clear job interviews today. A good business developer should also come out with innovative ideas today. Businessmen will be successful in settling issues with the local authorities. Students may also gain admission to foreign universities.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Avoid major monetary decisions today. Despite wealth coming in, you should keep a tab on expenditure. Do not lend a big amount to a friend or relative, as there will be issues in getting it back. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among the children. Businessmen may receive a bank loan. This will also help settle all dues. Consider settling a monetary issue with a friend today.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

You may have vision-related complaints today. Those who have chest-related issues will develop complications. Ensure you maintain a healthy lifestyle. Keep both tobacco and alcohol out of your life. Today is good to quit alcohol and start a yoga session. Some females may also complain about digestive issues in the second part of the day. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
