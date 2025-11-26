Gemini Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025: Productivity can be an issue in the workplace

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a game player Settle the minor hiccups in your love life and ensure you also meet the expectations at work. Prefer safe investments & ensure you follow a healthy lifestyle. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay away from disputes in both personal and professional life. Take smart financial decisions today. Your health is also good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Have some quality time in an isolated area where you may also make calls in the future. Connect with the parents to get approval. Today is a good day to settle old disputes in the relationship. Maybe you are still brooding over a past incident that caused friction in your life. Single natives will be successful in finding love. You may also have minor issues with egos. It is good to have proper communication. Married females may also seriously consider expanding the family.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Productivity can be an issue in the workplace. You must be ready to pull up your socks to meet the client's requirements. IT, animation, civil engineering, and web design professionals will visit the client’s office today. Senior managers and supervisors may face challenges from coworkers, and team meetings may get chaotic. However, your track record will help you, and your communication skills will help maintain a healthy relationship with clients abroad. Businessmen may pick the day to launch a new project, product, or concept.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. However, you need to be careful about the expenditure. Today is a good day to resolve a financial issue with a friend. You may also donate wealth to charity today. Some fortunate natives win a legal battle over the property. Consider stock, trade, and speculative business as good options. Today is also a good investment in the real estate business.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may impact daily life. There can be pain in joints, and seniors should be careful while using the staircase. Avoid junk food and consume a healthy meal. You need to be careful about infections today. Some females will have oral health issues and will need to consult a dentist. Those who have diabetes or high blood pressure will have complications in the second half.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

