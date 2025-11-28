Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Gemini Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: Attend meetings with a positive attitude

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 04:02 am IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today: Today, you may expect multiple tasks that will also require wearing multiple hats.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a good team player

Settle the love-related disputes to see success in the relationship. Be productive and see the changes in professional life. Consider safe investment options.

Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Look for the best moments in both love and a job. Handle wealth smartly. You may resolve a financial issue with a friend today. Health will also be good.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Continue showering affection on the partner. It is good to keep a distance from office romance, especially for married natives, as this can cause big trouble in the second part of the day. Today is a good day to resolve all ego-related issues in the relationship. Your parents will all approve of the love affair. Some married females will prefer coming out of it due to unexpected incidents. However, it is good to analyze every aspect before you make a final call.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Attend meetings with a positive attitude. Today, you may expect multiple tasks that will also require wearing multiple hats. Sales and marketing personnel will have to strive hard to meet the target. Legal professionals and aviation employees may have a busy schedule today. You may attend job interviews to clear them. There will be new partnerships in the business, but do not blindly trust anyone when it comes to wealth. Students attending an academic seminar or session will be required to present new ideas.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. This will help clear financial issues with a friend. You may repay a bank loan. You will pick the second part of the day to settle financial disputes with a friend. Avoid property-related discussions within the family. Though you will clear all pending dues, it is good to avoid blind investments in new areas in the business.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Despite minor health issues, you will be good today to take part in adventure activities. Those who have a history of cardiac issues should be careful today. Minor complications may come up. You should skip fat and oil from the diet and instead add more veggies and fruits. Females may complain about pain in the eyes. Children may also develop an infection in the ears.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
