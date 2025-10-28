Gemini Horoscope Today for October 28, 2025: Be diplomatic in team meetings and present your ideas only when asked

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be courageous to face the difficulties Settle the disputes in the love affair. Office life will be chaotic but productive. Wealth will come in today, and no major health issues will exist. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time with your lover to shower affection and settle disputes. Handle official challenges today to prove your potential. Both health and wealth are positive.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Plan a date with your crush where you will also express your feelings. As the stars of romance are stronger today, the response to a proposal will be positive. Avoid arguments today and resolve the troubles before things get heated up. Those who are married should take the support of their parents to stay happy. You should also be careful not to let a third person interfere in the love affair, which may lead to turbulence in the coming days.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Be diplomatic in team meetings and present your ideas only when asked. Some administrators will also move abroad for official reasons. Those who are seeking a job in the IT sector or aviation will be happy to receive an offer letter. Banking, accounting, and finance professionals must be careful about the calculations. The second part of the day is auspicious to update the profile on a job portal. Students who aspire to move abroad for higher studies will see hurdles getting cleared.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Today, you will get all dues paid, and a bank loan will also be approved. However, someone within the family will need medical attention, and you may need to provide help. A part-time job will also bring in a good salary. You may also succeed in clearing all monetary issues with friends. Entrepreneurs will sign new partnership deals today, and a bank loan will also be approved. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Health will be normal today. However, some females may also develop gynaecological issues. Avoid food rich in fat and oil and replace it with more vegetables and fruits. Seniors should be careful while boarding a bus or train. Do not take unnecessary stress and leave worries outside the home. Today is also a good time to skip both tobacco and alcohol.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

