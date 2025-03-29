Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2025, predicts good news for traders

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 29, 2025 04:03 AM IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Today, you may also be lucky to resolve the issues with the ex-lover.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Catch up with every pleasant moment

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2025: Health is also on your side today.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2025: Health is also on your side today.

Keep the relationship productive and exciting. Do not compromise on the work today. Financially you are good and your health will also be positive.

Stay fair in the relationship and you’ll see the results. Despite the challenges, you’ll perform well at the office today. No major financial issue will come up. Health is also on your side today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

There can be minor ego-related issues with the love but your love life will not be affected. Today, you may also be lucky to resolve the issues with the ex-lover. Value the privacy and personal space of the partner and never impose your opinion on the other person. This will help to maintain a cordial relationship. Single natives will be happy to fall in love. The second part of the day is also good to take a call on marriage. Some females will get the support of parents in the love affair.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the work and ensure you meet the deadlines. You should stay away from office politics. Avoid unpleasant discussions at the workplace and always be amiable with co-workers. Your relationship with the client will save you while having meetings over delays in a project. Healthcare, IT, aviation, finance, human resources, architecture, automobile, and mechanical professionals will see opportunities abroad. Entrepreneurs will meet new promoters and the expansion plans will work out. Traders may develop licensing issues that require immediate settlement.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Smart financial planning is needed today. Avoid spending huge amounts on luxury items but smart investments can save the day. Seniors will succeed in speculative business but ensure you take the guidance of a financial expert. You also need to be highly cautious while lending a big amount as you may face challenges in getting it back. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for trade expansions.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will be there but it is good to have a proper watch on the health. Those who have diabetes may require visiting a doctor in the first half of the day. Viral fever, sore throat, digestion issues, and pain in joints will be common. Pregnant females need to be careful while traveling on a two-wheeler.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2025, predicts good news for traders
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On