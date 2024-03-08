 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts health troubles | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts health troubles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 08, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for March 8, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major financial hiccup will happen today.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, adventures pump energy into you

Catch up with the best romantic moments today. Be sensible while handling crucial tasks at the office. Prosperity permits smart monetary decisions as well.

The love life will see some splendid moments today. Handle all troubles with a positive attitude. There is more scope to perform at the office. You will also see good health and wealth. Be careful while traveling to hilly trains today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive towards the demands of your lover. Maintain a pace in the relationship and do provide space to the partner as this will help strengthen the relationship. Some love affairs will see minor tremors in the first part of the day and open communication is needed to settle this. Those who are married need to stay out of extramarital affairs for a happy married life. Today, your spouse may be too vigilant and avoid such risks.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your efforts at work will bring in good results. Be punctual at sessions and also be vocal at meetings. Your ideas will work out in projects and this will also raise your profile. The second part of the day is auspicious to attend job interviews. Students will need to put in extra effort in their studies. Some entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business. Today is good to expand your trade to new territories.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

No major financial hiccup will happen today. You are good to buy a property or even a vehicle Go ahead with the plan to buy electronic devices. Some Gemini natives will also plan a vacation abroad. Have a proper financial plan for better money management. The guidance of a financial expert will work here. Gemini natives will also be required to contribute to a celebration at the office or within the family.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Be confident about your health. No major illness will trouble you. However, diabetic natives should be conscious of their diet. Drink plenty of water and eat more vegetables and fruits today. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Pregnant females must be careful while traveling to hilly terrains.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
