Gemini Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 2,'22 states, choose wisely

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Geminis can look forward to a very productive day at the workplace. Today the favourable position of the planets may help you resolve all obstacles that were coming in your path earlier. Maintaining a healthy diet and physical training is the order of the day. You will be better suited in meeting your duties if you make time for yourself today. Your siblings might face some problems and may need your support. Geminis’ helpful and encouraging behavior will infuse a new spirit into your relationship. Married life will remain positive, but your spouse could face health issues. If studying, your hard work done previously in the field of education will help achieve results in your favor. Some Geminis may even succeed in making the grade. Luxuries are not what you need in a vacation, it's peace and companionship. So, choose accordingly! Those looking for new accommodation may find a suitable option very soon.

Gemini Finance Today The day may bring some unwanted expenses to your life. However, due to the steady flow of income, your financial condition will remain favourable. Those in business will be able to execute and implement new financial strategies for the long run.

Gemini Family Today Today, Geminis are likely to remain supportive of their family and friends. You would be able to spend some quality time with your family which will add to your happiness. If there is a member of marriageable age in your family then their marriage can be fixed.

Gemini Career Today Today, your leadership and administrative abilities are likely to be enhanced. Because of this, you will be able to establish your separate identity and respect in the workplace. Geminis may get many opportunities which will yield positive results in the future. Do not overlook them.

Gemini Health Today Today, you have to take special care of your eating habits. You must maintain your energy levels and include superfoods in your diet. Keep a schedule and complete your work and other duties ahead of time today to enjoy a relaxing evening.

Gemini Love Life Today The health of your significant other can bother you. Place close attention to any signs of ill-health and use preventive cures. Your relations with your in-laws are likely to get better, which will have a positive impact on your relations with your spouse.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON