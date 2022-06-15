Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 15, '22 states, progress

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Geminis, your professional front looks hopeful. You may be able to make significant progress at work. You are likely to get monetary gains. As a result, your bank account may be overflowing. You may have a strong financial position and be able to invest additional funds in speculations. Your health, on the other hand, may not be in tip-top shape. Minor aches and pains may keep you on medicine. Your family life may cause stress. You and your parents may not get along, resulting in a tensed situation at home. Your romantic life is likely to be impacted. You may not be able to enjoy romantic bliss due to continuous squabbles between you and your partner. A long journey can be both uncomfortable and stressful. Property disputes are likely to turn into court battles. On the academic front, students are likely to pass with flying colours.

Sun Transit Impact on Gemini The transit of the Sun into Gemini may bring a bloom in your romantic life. Singles hesitant to express their love may be blessed with the courage to confess their feelings during this phase. You may find people looking up to you and extend all the support you may need during the transit. Your contributions on the social front will elevate your standing in your friend circle. The family front too would remain stable and harmonious at this time. However, do not be lax about health in the transit period.

Gemini Finance Today Geminis, your financial situation remains stable. You are likely to profit from a new income source. You may save more money through speculative activities, yielding high returns. A land investment may provide consistent revenue.

Gemini Family Today On the domestic front, you are likely to celebrate a special occasion at home together. Relatives may make their presence felt. Misunderstandings, on the other hand, might lead to conflicts, disrupting the tranquil homely atmosphere.

Gemini Career Today Young people, recently graduated from college, are likely to receive a head start in their career. On the professional front, new tasks will keep Gemini natives busy. Despite the pressure, you may create a lasting impression on your bosses.

Gemini Health Today On the health front, you need to be cautious. Although no serious illnesses are foreseen, mild cramping and joint problems are likely. Seek prompt medical assistance. Diet, exercise, and meditation may all be beneficial to your health.

Gemini Love Life Today On the love front, Geminis are likely to be separated from their partner for a brief period. This may keep them on the edge. In a long-distance relationship, trusting your partner can become a difficulty, thus causing rifts in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

