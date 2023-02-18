Gemini Horoscope Today, February 18, 2023: A family day

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily astrological prediction says, today, Gemini natives may find that they have a keen awareness of what is good and bad for them. Work hard and diligently in your profession to reach your goals and advance toward your ultimate ambitions. Money issues may be less of a concern for Geminis. Negative emotions may persist if your mind is preoccupied with unwanted ideas. To maintain your health, you should avoid any and all potential hazards. Now is a fantastic time to take the kids on a memorable vacation. It'll be like giving your body and brain a power boost. The strain of your lover or beloved's irritation can be felt. Spending too much money on entertainment and unnecessary items can put you in a financial bind. You should budget your travel costs in advance if you want a relaxing vacation. Geminis derive incalculable pleasure from social activities lined up today.

Gemini Finance Today

These days, business people can expect fierce rivalry. Put your idle funds to work for you by investing them somewhere profitable. Borrowing options like credit cards and friendly loans give Gemini the flexibility to take care of pressing financial obligations.

Gemini Family Today

Thanks to your endearing qualities and positive demeanour, you'll be the centre of attention at today's family gathering. Attempt to organise a fun and exciting outing for the whole family. They would push you to greater efforts because they cared about you.

Gemini Career Today

If a Gemini boss recognises their staff, it can boost their morale. You might be up to the challenges you've been given in your professional life. Seniors may remain helpful and cooperative today.

Gemini Health Today

In addition to feeling physically drained from work-related issues, you may also be emotionally drained from dealing with your poor health. Get plenty of rest and eat well to stay healthy. Faith in yourself will be essential to motivate yourself to get better when you're sick.

Gemini Love Life Today

If one partner is extremely needy, romance can take a back seat. If you bring up contentious topics, your spouse's mood will likely suffer. You can avoid conflict with your life partner if you communicate better.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

