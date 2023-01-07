Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today, January 7, 2023: Expect work challenges

Gemini Horoscope Today, January 7, 2023: Expect work challenges

Published on Jan 07, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Horoscope Today for January 7 to read the daily astrological prediction for Gemini.Your finances today may become an aid to a brighter day and help you gather yourself up to work

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis may become inert today but to beat that away you could be persistent in completing your daily exercises. Daily Astrological Predictions says, your finances today may become an aid to a brighter day and help you gather yourself up to work. A financial gain always makes your day better, at work too, your work could become unhurried resulting in sincere rewards. Yourfamily might want your support and attachment with them a little more than usual. Your partner might need your time and patience for them even more, to retain that healthy relationship with them. Your travel plans may be unexciting and you may consider rescheduling your tour. Be considerate about your decisions on buying and selling property. Investing your hard-earned money for leisure would be lavish and exciting.

Gemini Finance Today

Your resources may be wholesome. Your earnings might have chances of shooting up if invested and expend wisely. Be strategic and you may see your profits in your money bag.

Gemini Family Today

There are moments when not only your family supports you but you have to be there for them and help them feel seen. Your family may want your presence to be felt around them a bit more.

Gemini Career Today

Your day at work may be hearty and satisfy you too. Your work might give you challenges to complete in time and you may accomplish it with flying colours. You may end up in a crunch situation and easily get through it with your genuine and constant effort.

Gemini Health Today

Your health facets appear to be modest today, in accordance to maintain a well-balanced health you might want to stay hydrated and have a balanced diet.

Gemini Love Life Today

This time is when you may want to stay beside your partner and not clutter up your minds with misunderstanding with your partner. You could probably allot much more of your time and attention towards your partner so that there may not be interruptions in your healthy relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

