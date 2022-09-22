Gemini Horoscope Today, Sept 22, 2022: Time may favour fortune

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Stars shine bright today and bring Gemini natives lots of luck in all spheres. Those searching for new jobs will get good opportunities and business professionals will earn profits for their efforts and hard work. Positive developments can be expected by Gemini individuals on the professional front. Time is favourable for earning, so put your best foot forward. Money may no longer be a problem. You may seek out someone special on the romantic front. Those looking for new romance may get the opportunity to meet a like-minded person. Faring well on the academic front is indicated for the sincere and hard-working Gemini students. A long-standing dispute over ancestral property is likely to be resolved amicably with the intervention of an influential or elderly person. A picnic or an outing is likely to prove wonderful. Self-introspection would be a key to deal with the things you want to enjoy in life.

Gemini Finance Today Those Gemini natives who are in business related to import-export may flourish, along with those working in joint venture or partnership firms. Expert guidance may help in better utilisation of your money. A wise investment is likely to bring financial satisfaction and prosperity.

Gemini Family Today A new approach can be the source of happiness on the family front. You are likely to find family members supportive of your new plans and ventures. The family of Gemini natives will be abuzz with activity and meeting their near and dear ones will prove most enjoyable.

Gemini Career Today You need to be patient after implementing new way to enhance results on the professional front. Gemini natives new to an organisation may find smooth sailing. They may find colleagues very helpful and motivating. You are likely to be more inclined to take help from others, as it works out best for you.

Gemini Health Today Some Gemini natives are likely to get valuable tips for keeping themselves physically fit. Change in lifestyle is likely to benefit health as you get rid of bad habits. Take care of your health as it lets you enjoy things that you want to do.

Gemini Love Life Today Planning things as per your romantic partner's wishes would enable Geminis to get maximum enjoyment and contentment. Couples may enjoy moments of passion and teasing which may make the day interesting and fun. Singles may meet interesting new people.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON