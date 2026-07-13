Panchkula: Nigerian held for cocaine smuggling

Panchkula The anti-narcotics cell of the Panchkula police has arrested a Nigerian national allegedly involved in an interstate cocaine trafficking network. Police said the accused had been supplying cocaine for nearly five years while using a clothing and footwear business in Delhi as a front to conceal his illegal activities. The arrest came during the investigation of an NDPS Act case registered at Chandimandir police station, officials said. An FIR under the NDPS Act was subsequently registered at Chandimandir police station. (HT FILE)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amrinder Singh said that on June 17, the anti-narcotics cell received a tip-off that Anchit alias Chintu, a resident of Peer Muchalla, would arrive near Herbal Park in Sector 26 to deliver cocaine. He was apprehended as 87 cocaine pellets weighing 43 grams were seized. His SUV was impounded. An FIR under the NDPS Act was subsequently registered at Chandimandir police station.

During interrogation, Anchit disclosed that he had procured the cocaine from a Nigerian national based in Vikaspuri, Delhi, on the instructions of Ajay, a resident of Peer Muchalla, the DCP said.

After that, the police arrested Ajay and later the Nigerian accused, identified as Aja Ogbonna, from Tilak Nagar in Delhi.

Ogbonna came to India on a business visa in 2018 and had allegedly been involved in cocaine trafficking for nearly five years, the DCP said. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the interstate drug network, officials added.