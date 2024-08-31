As August 31st marks the end of Leo season and welcomes the grounding energy of Virgo season, today brings a sense of deep reflection and fresh starts. Two zodiac signs will find themselves blessed with abundance under the earthy influence of the Virgo season. Horoscope for August 31, 2024: Here's how cosmic energy encourages these zodiac signs today.

Leo (23rd July to 22nd August)

As August 31st marks the end of Leo season, it’s your time to shine and enjoy the cosmic spotlight! With the Moon aligning with the North Node this morning, it's the perfect moment to reflect on your relationships and improve them. Whether you’re having deep conversations or keeping things light, you’ll know exactly how to connect with others.

Later in the afternoon, the Moon's connection to Uranus might spark exciting ideas about your long-term goals, bringing you closer to new rewards and opportunities. By evening, the Moon's alignment with Saturn creates a nice balance between emotions and structure, making it a great time to plan for future success. So, embrace the positive energy and enjoy the abundance around you today, Leo!

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

As August 31st closes out a month of cosmic romance and Mercury moves forward again, Aquarius, you're about to experience a surge of mental clarity and fresh understanding in your relationships. Recent challenges and delays have led you exactly where you needed to be. Now, you can see that those obstacles were actually hidden opportunities. Today is a perfect day to focus on shared goals, strengthen your connections, and build a solid future.

The cosmic energy encourages you to rethink past experiences, transforming setbacks into stepping stones toward success. As you move ahead, stay open to collaboration — your next big success is likely to come from teamwork or an important partnership. Embrace the positive changes coming your way, and use the lessons you've learned to create even greater opportunities!