Horoscope for November 9, 2024: Favourable planetary alignments may bring luck to these zodiac sign

According to astrological predictions, November 9, 2024, is likely to be lucky to these zodiac signs. The day starts with a strong Sun-Moon alignment, suggesting that what we show on the outside might not fully match our true feelings and inner state. Favourable planetary alignments may bring luck to these zodiac signs on November 9, 2024.(Freepik)

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Get ready to tune into your intuition, Cancer, because you’re in full “psychic sponge” mode. Right now, you’re absorbing everyone’s emotions and unspoken vibes, like a walking diary for secrets. Even as people pour their hearts out, you’re stirring up a few secret plans of your own, serving up comfort and warmth with minimal effort. Alone time is calling — think candles, cosy blankets, and journaling as you reflect on the past and set intentions. It’s a perfect moment to let go of what no longer serves you, dive into heart-to-heart conversations, and maybe even give your financial plans a thoughtful update.

With a Moon-Jupiter trine boosting your mode, you’re a magnet for everyone around you, radiating warmth and kindness. Cosy gatherings and heartfelt conversations are your forte, and right now, people can’t get enough of your inviting energy. This is your time to shine as the “hostess with the mostess,” bringing loved ones together with home-cooked meals and a cosy atmosphere. In love, that classic Cancer charm is irresistible, drawing others in to bask in your heart-of-gold vibes.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Today you’re in full homebody mode, making sure everything is just right. You’re the family’s go-to fixer, and this is your moment to roll up with your toolkit, checklist, and maybe a well-timed “I told you so” as you set things in order.

Right now, privacy and comfort are your top priorities, creating a safe space that makes you feel grounded. Close relationships may feel especially important, as your mood connects closely to the support you get from loved ones, like a guiding light. This is a great time to dig into your family connections and share memories or past experiences to bring you closer together. Just when you think you’ll settle in, Jupiter, the planet of luck, is here to sprinkle some career magic your way. All that behind-the-scenes effort? It’s about to make you the unexpected star. If you’ve been working hard (even if you’re a bit low-key about it), recognition is on its way.

Today, you are likely to get a promotion or approval from your boss. Your sharp Virgo mind is in high gear right now, perfect for tackling to-do lists — though watch out for overthinking, too. Luck is also around your work, with fresh ideas for new projects popping up.