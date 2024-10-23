Horoscope for October 23, 2024: Stars predict abundant luck with the beginning of the Scorpio season

October 23, 2024, will likely bring luck for two zodiac signs. Today brings a mix of motivation and energy to give you the drive to keep moving forward. You’ll have moments of clarity that help you solve those tough issues. If you’ve been waiting for a sign, the universe will give you the nudge you need on Wednesday! Read out how stars predict abundant luck for these zodiacs on October 23, 2024.(Pixabay)

Cancer (21st June to 22nd July)

Today is all about balance and abundance for you. You'll find harmony between caring for others and taking care of yourself. With the Moon in your sign working with Saturn, you're in touch with your emotions but not overwhelmed by them.

You're ready to offer comfort and advice, and your love for nostalgia shines. You might plan a family visit or enjoy quiet time to reconnect with your inner self. Whether you're pulling out old keepsakes or visiting meaningful places, it's all about reflecting on your memories and moving toward an abundant future.

Pisces (19th February to 20th March)

Today, you're like a living crystal ball, thanks to the Moon in Cancer connecting with Neptune in your sign. You're full of wise advice, and people are turning to you for guidance. Even though you often have your head in the clouds, you're deeply connected to emotions and abundance today, radiating calm, dreamy energy.

As the day goes on, nostalgia may hit hard—whether you're flipping through old photos or texting family for wisdom, it’s a classic Pisces moment. Your empathic senses are in overdrive, easily reading people’s vibes and diving into heartfelt conversations. You're flowing with the emotional current like a fish in water!