Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 19, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will be able to manage your finances well to keep things moving smoothly. You are likely to enhance your employability by learning a new skill. You may be inclined to get back your fitness by shaking a leg. Someone in the family in a complaining mood will be handled well by you. A journey may prove most entertaining. Read more

Love Focus: You are likely to bring your romantic life back on tracks.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your financial position is set to improve as you turn your focus towards making money. Those in authority are likely to take your advice on something important. Take precautions against changing season. You will be able to carry out the changes on the home front that you had been wanting for long. Helping someone achieve something on the academic front will prove immensely satisfying. Read more

Love Focus: A promise not kept on the romantic front may be resented by lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money flows in as you post good profits on the professional front. Impressing those who matter at work will bring you into notice. Don't take health for granted. You may not be too keen to attend a function marking the festive day, but will be compelled to. A fun trip with friends is on the cards. A good deal on the property front is possible. Read more

Love Focus: Those finding a dip in their marital love life are likely to rekindle it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You may be included in a team or a group that you had wished for. Overspending during shopping is foreseen, but it will not dent you financially. A family member may prove most helpful in your hour of need. Conveyance will not be a problem for those visiting another town. Suitable lodging that fits the pocket may not be readily available. Read more

Love Focus: Growing attraction with an office colleague may turn into a full blown romance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

A project started by you is likely to become financially viable. Promptness will be the key to impressing superiors at work. Tempers may flare up at home today, but you must keep your cool. Keep adequate buffer time for reaching your venue as chances of delay cannot be ruled out. A house renovation can get underway. Whatever you have wished for the future will go according to plan. Read more

Love Focus: Lover will be most receptive to your ideas today, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An opportunity to gain financially will be seized. You may fail to convince superiors about something not going right at work. A trip may prove enjoyable. Academically, you will manage to keep abreast of others. Someone will be more than accommodating on the social front. Given the choice, you may want to change much on the family front, but you may not get a chance to do so. Read more

Love Focus: You will muster the courage to express you love for someone you adore.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will not let your focus waver on the professional or academic front. A new venture may not give immediate profits, but it will ultimately be a winner. Your loving care is likely to find a family member back on his or her feet. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job. Self-promotion will be the key to gain popularity on the social front. Read more

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with lover may get postponed.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Professionals may win some lucrative offers. You will have to be more meticulous in where you put your money to get adequate returns. This is an excellent day for you to participate in a family gathering with full enthusiasm. Things will move as planned on the academic front and keep you right on course. Someone is waiting for your word or an indication to start something, so take the cue. Read more

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may cross your mind today and make you take a bold action.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will find the day most rewarding in both personal and professional matters. Your focus on wealth will make you find ways to enhance it. You are likely to perform well on the academic front. Monetary help rendered to someone will win you immense goodwill. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Read more

Love Focus: You are likely to do something special to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Expect things to move as planned on the professional or academic front. A matchmaking process for the eligible is likely to have a positive outcome. Focus on health will keep you fit. You are likely to acquire something expensive soon. Read between the lines before signing a property deal. This is a good time to brush up your knowledge of previous years on the academic front, as it may come handy. Read more

Love Focus: Spending exclusive time with spouse is indicated and will help strengthen the loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to get all the support of well-wishers for succeeding on the academic front. Luck will remain with you on the financial front, as you get some great bargains. Businesspersons are likely to get good opportunities. Someone you respect may honour you by his or her visit to your place. Maintaining focus on the academic front will help you forge confidently ahead. Read more

Love Focus: A steady relationship with the one you love is likely on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Sweet taste of success is likely to linger for long on the professional or academic front today. Good financial management may see you more than comfortable on the monetary front. You are likely to muster enough courage to call a spade a spade on the family front. A competitive situation on the academic front will see you come out with flying colours. Socially, you will be able to impress one and all. Read more

Love Focus: You are likely to leave no stone unturned to resurrect your love life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)