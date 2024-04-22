All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 22, 2024(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may find lifestyle changes most beneficial. A new car or a major item is likely to give you a sense of fulfilment. A tough time on the professional front is foreseen for actors and models. Changes on the home front are likely to be welcomed by all. Travel with family and friends will be a lot of fun. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house. Students will find peer support encouraging. Your shrewd moves on the social front are likely to draw many into your camp.

Love Focus: Your thoughtful gift to a lover will help keep the relationship ticking.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Avoid fat-rich foods to remain healthy. Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. This is the time to consolidate your position on the professional front. Don’t jump to conclusions regarding a domestic issue without knowing the full details. An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. You are likely to exceed your expectations on the academic front. Your popularity is likely to soar on the social front.

Love Focus: The one you love may become incommunicado for no rhyme or reason.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those ailing are likely to be on the road to recovery. This is not the best time to spend money on something expensive. Your performance may come under the lens. Wanderlust may make some feel stagnated at home. A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. Difficulties encountered on the academic front will be overcome. The chances of an immovable asset coming your way by way of inheritance cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Self-discipline will find you in the prime of health. Your investment choices are likely to hit the bullseye. This is the time to rejoice about some achievements on the professional front. Celebrating an event or someone’s success cannot be ruled out. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Your academic excellence may become the talk of the town.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender may show a keen interest in you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Concerted efforts may be able to get rid of an ailment. Some of you can find the coffers empty due to faulty budgeting. You may not find the going smooth on the work front. Setting up the house may take priority over other things today. Keep travel options open-ended. A property applied for may become an albatross around your neck. Clearing a tough competition is possible for some students.

Love Focus: A new love brings oodles of happiness in the lives of lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Not being regular in workouts may start showing on your body. Someone can take you for a ride on the monetary front. Don’t get influenced by colleagues and rush into things that you regret later. A confrontation with spouse or a family elder is possible. An out-of-town visit to meet relatives is on the cards for some. Your brilliant performance on the academic front will open many avenues for you.

Love Focus: Today, lover may just not show any interest in you, so give your partner space!

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Digestive problems may be troublesome, but not for long. You will need to take stock of your expenditure. Someone may pit his or her wit against yours, just to be one up on you. Some efforts may be required by house owners to find suitable tenants. A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem. The current residence is likely to be renovated. Those worried on the academic front will manage to take positive steps to realise their dreams.

Love Focus: Those in love should be upfront about it, instead of carrying on behind parents’ backs.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Fitness enthusiasts will put in the effort to acquire a perfect physique. Those in the upper tax bracket will need to manage their finances well. You will manage to train your mind to remain unruffled in trying conditions. You may need to find extra energy to undertake a task on the home front. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow can hit the mark and usher in romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Don’t take any chances with your health today. You may require expert guidance to manage your finances. A senior’s moral lecture may prove boring, rather than motivating, so bear it with fortitude! Tactful handling of a family issue will avoid confrontation. You can plan an out-of-town trip to meet a relative or friend. Someone may be sympathetic to your cause and will do much to help you.

Love Focus: A current relationship promises to blossom into romance.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Health remains excellent, as you take all the measures to remain fit. Don’t be hasty in paying up for something without getting all the details. There is no need to be impulsive in a matter that is not urgent. Homemakers will remain busy, but still find time for some idle gossip! A financial tip may prove profitable and get you some good business. Decisions taken about a property matter now will be important.

Love Focus: This is an excellent day for those having romantic inclinations.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Choosing the right course on the health front is important. The deteriorating financial situation will need to be taken care of. Tough competition at work will encourage you to put in your best. The overbearing nature of a family member can drive you into your shell. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. You can become serious about buying a landed property.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and communication skills will floor the love of your life.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will succeed in maintaining an optimal level of fitness. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. You may have to remain flexible in a fluid situation on the professional front. A breakdown in communication with the spouse may need to be restored. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. Someone’s support on the academic front will prove indispensable.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to experience immense fulfillment in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach