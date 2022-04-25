Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 25, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Money is likely to be lost through guess work on the stock market. Figure conscious people will find it beneficial to adopt a different diet. Don’t leave anything incomplete or pending at work as it can pose difficulties later. Praise and appreciation are likely to be showered upon you on the social front. Good Samaritan is likely to help you out on the academic front.

Love Focus: A relationship with no strings attached proves exhilarating.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Violet

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Purchasing an expensive item is on the cards. Those involved in textile and carpet industry will land a lucrative overseas deal. Alternative therapies prove excellent for getting healthier. Family provides comfort and happiness. You are likely to hog the limelight in a debate on the academic front. Meeting friends is likely to be high on your agenda today.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a distinct possibility for those seeking it.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A financial advice will help you in choosing the right investment scheme. You may get a good bargain in the second hand market. A good diet will keep the system in balance. Blessings of a family elder will be reserved for you for your helpful nature. Studies or work takes priority over other things at this juncture. A good dose of relaxation will recharge you completely

Love Focus: An arrangement arrived at with partner will smoothen the kinks in relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Gifts or cash may be expected today by some. Don’t make partner the butt of any practical jokes or wise cracks. You are likely to take up an exercise routine. The day appears enjoyable, as you get to spend it with friends and relatives. A friend’s advice helps you on the academic front. You will be in your element in preparing for the festive season.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring excellent results.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

This is a good time to buy property and complete other financial transactions. A promotion you have been expecting for long is round the corner. Visiting an ailing family elder will provide an excellent chance of meeting relations. Travelling together with friends will be fun. You manage to tackle the academic front well.

Love Focus: Don’t be arrogant in matters of love, as you may fall from your high horse.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to boost your earning as previous investments mature. Learning new skills is likely to keep you gainfully employed. Health remains good, as you manage your exercise routine well. Don’t force your decisions on lover as it can lead to friction. Chances of doing well on the academic front are seem high. You will manage to create the right atmosphere for preparing something important.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, lover may ask you for an outing or a movie today, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A windfall can be expected. There is immense demand in your line of work. The health-conscious are set to remain in fine fettle. Overly busy schedule will give you little time to be with family. With new found love, attending classes becomes fun for some students. Getting invited to a celebrity do cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: You and your beloved coo like two lovebirds today!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Money matters may take priority over other matters today. Work related issues pose no inconvenience. You will be more than willing to come back in shape. You will enjoy the company of friends or cousins. You may vie for all round achievement on the academic front. Your ability to see beyond the obvious is your great strength.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may become a reality for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money may come to you from unexpected quarters and stabilise you financially. Advertising and real estate business promises to fetch dollops of money. Elders enjoy good health and get rid of minor problems ailing them. Some new installation or house set up may keep some homemakers busy. Students are likely to fare well in a test or competition.

Love Focus: It will be difficult for the eligible to dodge the cupid’s arrow.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The market is likely to favour those playing the stocks. Cheerful mood will keep you both physically and mentally contented. An excellent day is foreseen for people operating from home. Performance on the academic front is slated to improve. Subordinates may cause unnecessary problems for you at work, if you don’t supervise well.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and admiration can increase love manifold, remember that.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your disciplined life will find you in the pink of health. Those in real estate will find the business turning profitable. You are likely to pace the way for someone’s smooth ride on the professional front and earn appreciation. Spouse will be sharing and caring, and will provide full support to your ideas. You will score well on the academic front, despite your apprehensions.

Love Focus: Loving gestures will be reciprocated in full measure.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Coffee

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Flashing gold credit cards and splurging is likely to give a high. A lot of appreciation is in store for you on the professional front. Those burdened with mental tensions will manage to find peace of mind. A minor issue threatens to turn ugly and vitiate the domestic environment. Help and assistance will be forthcoming on the academic front. A new neighbour or friend is set to bring positivity into your life.

Love Focus: Chance of spending quality time with lover is within your reach.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)