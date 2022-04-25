Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 25

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Today, a renewed sense of confidence may be building inside you, which is likely to enable you to perform well. You may be pumped up to take on more responsibilities, which is likely to bring out the best in you. Situations may turn in your favor on the professional as well as personal front, and you successfully carry out extra tasks. You may get to enjoy your social front as you reconnect with old buddies. Manage your emotions sensibly or you may have to face embarrassment. You are likely to triumph over minor challenges that you come across on your road to success. Long overdue travel plans may finally materialize and you are likely to spend a good time exploring the great outdoors. Legal issues related to a property deal may take longer to resolve. Students need to pull up their socks to perform well in exams.

Libra Finance Today

On the economic front, you are likely to enter into a new lucrative partnership venture. However, you thoroughly need to weigh the pros and cons of the business before making a financial commitment or you may incur losses.

Libra Family Today

A financial matter is likely to become the bone of contention at home, keeping the domestic atmosphere on the edge. Using your words carefully is likely to solve the problem. Avoid arguments and confrontations to restore normalcy.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, a new posting may take you abroad. This is likely to bring you financial freedom as well as the comforts of being in a senior position. Your choice of career may be mentally rewarding today.

Libra Health Today

On the health front, you may start a new diet therapy, which is likely to affect your overall well-being positively. An active lifestyle, which includes physical activity and yoga practice, may keep you in good spirits.

Libra Love Life Today

Meeting with your significant other after a long period of separation is likely to lift your mood. You may get to enjoy quality time with your partner. Make plans in advance to celebrate the time of togetherness.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

