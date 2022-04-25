Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 25

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Today, you may have to work hard to achieve the best things that you desire in life. Make excellent use of your creative talents to emerge victorious in all spheres. You are likely to make good progress on both your professional and personal fronts and benefit from them too. Negativity cannot pull you down today as your optimism is likely to keep you marching ahead. There may be a lot on offer for you, which may require you to make the best choice possible. The connections you forged some time back are likely to stand by you through thick and thin. You may likely take a liking to generous causes and deeds. Avoid strong emotions to affect your mental health. Students preparing to appear for competitive exams are likely to excel with good grades. The chances of acquiring a property or land are now bright. Double check all your travel arrangements.

Leo Finance Today

On the monetary front, you may have to prepare yourself for a bleak period ahead. However, some of your past investments and transactions are likely to bring good profits. You may be able to save enough for a rainy day.

Leo Family Today

On the domestic front, your relationship with your loved ones is likely to improve. You may get to spend quality time in the company of your children and elders. Peace and calm are likely to rule supreme at home.

Leo Career Today

Those employed in the media and technology business are likely to gain recognition in their respective fields. Senior professionals may be socially rewarded for their dedicated service to the organization.

Leo Health Today

Busy work schedules are likely to interfere with your health routine, which may affect you. Spiritual healing may help you calm your mind and relieve stress. Light exercises and good food are likely to keep you fit.

Leo Love Life Today

Single individuals may find love at first sight. This may turn into a lifelong bond. Nurturing this new relationship may even culminate in marriage. Those in a long-distance relationship may get to meet their significant other.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026