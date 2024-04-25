Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 25, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. (Pixabay)

You will be able to stabilise your health by eating the right foods. Returns from previous investments are likely to make your financial worries disappear. Those looking for a suitable job may find the day favourable. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. Travelling may not be on your mind, but don't disappoint others. Possession of a house or apartment is likely to be offered soon. Remain polite in your social circle.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front will be richly rewarded.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

A promotion or recognition is likely for some on the professional front. Marriage of someone eligible in the family is likely to get fixed soon. You may do something about your looks and figure. This is certainly a great day for you, when your wishes and desires get fulfilled! You will get the right kind of feedback for someone and this is likely to delight you. Betting or speculation promises good returns on the financial front.

Love Focus: You will manage to touch partner's heart and win his or her sympathy on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

A favourable time commences, when you will find things moving favourably. Professionally, you are likely to impress one and all by taking diverse assignments. Reinvesting returns from previous investments will be a step in the right direction, as it proves profitable. You may remain undecided about making a trip. Someone’s honest opinion about will fill you with joy. You remain fit and energetic by your active lifestyle. A little praise may keep you glowing the whole day today!

Love Focus: Lover can keep you waiting, but it will be for a genuine reason!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Keeping good health may become your motto soon, as you take positive steps towards a healthy lifestyle. Home front will become a fun place today as friends or relations arrive. Setting out on a pilgrimage is a strong possibility. It is about time you started taking your own decisions. You may have to take a different route to tackle a recurring problem at work. Impressing those who matter on the academic front will prove beneficial. Marked improvement in financial situation is foreseen.

Love Focus: Respect the sentiments of lover instead of forcing your will.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Giving finishing touches to a task at work may take most of your time today. You may need to rethink your investment options, especially for those schemes which are not giving good returns. A family member may seek your help, so find time for him or her. This is a good day to meet someone, who has been inviting you for long. Guidance may be needed to complete some formalities on the academic front. A trip may no longer excite you, but you will go anyway.

Love Focus: You may not be much romantically inclined today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Outstanding payments are likely to be received and bring a great sense of relief. Good progress in preparing for an exam is likely to instil much confidence in students. You will be much sought after on the social front today. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. Motivating someone you like to accompany you on a journey is possible.

You may have to keep your options open on the academic front. Something needs to be completed quickly at work, so pay heed.

Love Focus: Romantic front appears rosy as you meet an ideal match.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front and impress those who matter. Your extrovert nature is likely to make many friends and influence even more people on the social front. You rely much on a family youngster, so treat him or her in a special way too. Undertaking an official trip now is likely to save you a lot of hassles later. You may have to listen to your mind, rather than heart, to be fair to someone. Money from previous investments promises to keep your bank balance healthy. Self-denial will enable you to remain fit and enjoy total health.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to meet an ideal match, who shares your hobbies and interests.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Someone is likely to do you a good turn by solving your problems. Visiting new and exotic places is on the cards. Chances of acquiring a new property brighten. Health will not pose any problems. Financially, you will not face any problems. A good break on the professional front is likely. Your academic record is likely to open many doors for you on the career front. Socially, you are likely to enjoy all the attention being bestowed on you.

Love Focus: Couples recently married can expect the relationship to strengthen by getting to know each other better.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Success is foretold on the professional front and you will add to your reputation. Today, home is likely to be a happy place to be in. Controlled spending will help stabilise the financial front. Public transport may not suit your purpose, so try and use your own vehicle. You will need to double your efforts on the academic front to achieve anything worthwhile. A person you are indifferent to may surprise you by doing you a good turn. A family youngster is likely to do you proud.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will have to wait some more for love to happen.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

A change in lifestyle will automatically improve your health. A sibling may prove a great support in something that you have undertaken. An excellent family outing is on the cards to someplace exotic. A property matter hanging fire for long is likely to get resolved without much compromising. Your social life is likely to become exciting. Preparations to host a get together at home will keep you occupied all day long. Achievements on the professional front are likely to boost your morale.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to be reciprocated in full measure.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

A friend may look forward to some emotional support from you in their turbulent time. Things are likely to turn favorable on the financial front, as money flows in. A most peaceful existence is indicated on the home front. Resuming physical activities will help you stay fit. A good break is on the cards for engineers, doctors and business administrators. Seniors will appreciate your enthusiasm to complete something crucial on the work front.

Love Focus: A fun-filled activity with someone close is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

This is a time to make peace with someone you are not in talking terms with. You are likely to find things in your favor on the professional front. Financial front will remain as bright as ever as all monetary worries become a thing of the past. A family reunion is on the cards, so get set for an exciting time. A change of lifestyle is likely to give some immense health benefits. A group travel is foreseen and will make the journey interesting.

Love Focus: Love is in the air for those romantically involved with someone.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon