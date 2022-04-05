Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 5, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financial front remains strong and offer a chance to splurge! An excellent opportunity is on the horizon for the salaried. Those ailing are likely to recover and enjoy good health soon. Dull family life may make you yearn for a change. You may get the opportunity of travelling someplace you had wanted to go. Getting your choice on the academic front is most likely. Read more

Love Focus: Love life of young couples is likely to improve through mutual effort.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A deal you have clinched may turn out to be a golden goose. Your own efforts will enable you to come back in shape. Carelessness at work can get you on the wrong side of a senior. Spouse or a family member is likely to plan a surprise for you on the home front. A sightseeing tour may be organised with friends or relations. You are likely to get the opportunity to go in for property that fits your pocket. Read more

Love Focus: Lover can have a special surprise in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you can experience a windfall. Self-denial will enable you to remain fit and enjoy total health. Those learning something new on the work front will finally get the hang of it. Family will be most supportive and give timely advice. A long drive undertaken by some today is likely to be a pleasant one. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing. Read more

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to can pull at your heartstrings.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Wealth comes to you and keeps the cash register ringing. You may start something new on the health front. A business trip without any outcome may prove heavy on your time today. You will be able to resolve a contentious family issue to the satisfaction of all. You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organising. Good options will be found by those searching for property that fits their pocket. Read more

Love Focus: Meeting of the minds will enhance feelings for each other on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Financially, the horizon brightens as money pours in. A chance to become part of a prestigious organisation is on the horizon for some. Some of you may take up a sport or fitness training just to remain in shape. Changes being brought about on the home front will meet your expectations. Those setting out on a long journey will enjoy it better, if adequately prepared. Help on the academic front is on the cards, so rest easy. Read more

Love Focus: Something special is likely to be planned on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Someone may help you find ways to multiply money. Health of those feeling under the weather is likely to improve. New clientele and soaring reputation promises to give young professionals a new high. You may not be in talking terms with spouse or a family member today. You are likely to be part of the trip organised by your friends. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory. Read more

Love Focus: Chances of exchanging the wedding vows appear likely for some.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial acumen of some will help them in saving tax. Home front can give immense joy. An official trip materialises and opens the doors for newer opportunities. Eating right may prove your key to good health. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property. You remain on solid ground on the academic front. You will manage to keep a step ahead of your rivals. Read more

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to get emotionally involved with someone you like.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. Successfully crossing all hurdles in getting what you want at work is foretold. You will turn serious where health is concerned and make efforts to remain fit. You can figure as a beneficiary in a family will. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. A suitable accommodation that fits your pocket will soon be found. Read more

Love Focus: You can find lover off mood and unresponsive, so let him or her be.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Cash register may continue ringing non-stop, it is about time you enjoy the booty! Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy amongst you. You can be instrumental in organising a family get-together. Travel promises better opportunities as you resolve to follow every lead. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. On the academic front, things begin to turn favourable. Read more

Love Focus: Lover will honour a commitment made earlier.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Good health is assured as you resolve to shake a leg. Your well-wishers will keep your flag flying high on the social front. Financially, you will be able to improve your position. A family youngster will achieve something that will make you proud. Students will be able to seek guidance to overcome academic difficulties. Things expected later are likely to happen sooner than expected. Read more

Love Focus: Romance is likely to beckon, so brace yourself for a passion-filled evening!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your professional stars are on the ascendant and will help make your mark on the career front. You can burn your fingers by trusting someone with your money. You own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. A family event is likely to keep you happily engaged. An exciting trip planned for the future will keep you all excited. Good news awaits those waiting for possession of a new property. Read more

Love Focus: You can fall head over heels in love with someone you find to be a perfect mate.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Hard work and perseverance are likely to open some new avenues for earning. Your good work will earn you a prestigious assignment on the professional front. Those physically inactive may find someone to get them started on an exercise regimen. You can suffer from loss of self-confidence, but family will provide you emotional support. You are likely to give a good account of yourself in a competition. Read more

Love Focus: Chances of winning someone’s heart cannot be ruled out for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)