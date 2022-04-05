Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 5

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You have a brave soul. You are a tough sign represented by the bold lion. The Leo personalities are often blessed with qualities of being brave, fearless, and fierce. If you decide to achieve something in their head, then there is nothing in the world that can stop you from achieving your goals. You are strong and lead others without being dominating. You believe in teamwork. You will need to be tactful and gentle in dealing with people today. You may come across a person whose view may help you enhance your outlook towards life. Today you will achieve a lot and you will example for others. Just leave your worries behind and go on a fun trip with your parents. You rediscover your relationship with them. Dealing in property matters need a lot of care and precaution. You are advised to consult your seniors before making any final decision.

Leo Finance Today

You have been taking all your decisions too well when it comes to monetary matters. Your several bold decisions in the past will prove beneficial now and you will realise the importance of saving and planning. Most of the things will be in your favour.

Leo Family Today

You will be welcoming some unexpected guests. The guest will bring some very good news for the entire family. You are advised to stay calm even if you feel like speaking up in your mind. You are most likely to get nostalgic after meeting your guests.

Leo Career Today

You have been working hard to achieve your goal. The office may be a little hectic for you today and you might be asked to stay back a little longer than usual timings. You may have so many things to accomplish, but with your cleverness, you will manage them all that with perfection.

Leo Health Today

You will witness positive energy all around you. Your energy level will be unmatched. You will feel highly productive and hyperactive. This is because of regular yoga and other cardio exercises which you have been doing for quite a long time.

Leo Love Life Today

Don't be shy when it comes to matters like expressing your love. You must reveal your true feelings to your partner or spouse. Your relationship is very important and you have to make all efforts to appease your partner or spouse.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

