Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 7, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A windfall by way of inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. Those in the marketing field are likely to find the day most profitable. Some good health options are likely to be selected by you. Remaining away from all domestic controversies will help retain your peace of mind. Somebody’s company will make a journey appear short.

Love Focus: Lover can force you to make a commitment, but take your time.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some previous investments mature and bring in good money. Faring well in whatever you have been tasked on the work front is foretold. You will enjoy good health by not letting temptations get the better of you. You can be at loggerheads with a parent over some personal issue. Driving with friends in tow will be fun. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. Good showing in exam or an interview will get you firmly on the path to success.

Love Focus: Lover can be in complaining mood today, but will respond to your suggestions.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A friend whom you had helped financially may reciprocate in the same coin soon. The day turns out excellent on the professional or academic front. Joining health conscious people in daily workouts is likely to keep you fit and energetic. Family will be most supportive and give timely advice. A business trip abroad will prove most fruitful. Good returns from property are indicated for some.

Love Focus: Your name can be romantically linked with someone you meet regularly.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Your financial condition remains in the pink of health. Things turn favourable at work as your performance is appreciated by higher ups. Continuing with exercise regimen that suits your lifestyle will help keep you trim and slim. Take help on the domestic front, instead of overburdening yourself. A short vacation is on he cards for some. A good property deal is in the offing.

Love Focus: Some of you can fall in and out of love!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. Your health will remain perfect, so there is no need to worry needlessly on this score. Your work on the professional front is likely to get you due recognition. A journey may take more time than what you had anticipated. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Your near and dear ones are likely to invite you over.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your investments are likely to pull substantial returns. Day appears favourable for those looking for a job. Networking is likely to get you places on the social front. You will find the energy to undertake a task on the home front. A positive development on the property front may warm the cockles of your heart. Students will be able to keep pace on the academic front and perform well.

Love Focus: A passionate evening cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A favourable period begins as you achieve much on the career front. Workouts can prove tiring, but will keep you fit. Earning may slump as shop owners fail to attract enough footfalls. A good time is foreseen in your circle of friends and relatives today. Taking a spin in a new vehicle is likely to excite you no end. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Romance can remain at the top of your mind.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are likely to become health conscious. Good earning will tempt you to spend, but buy only what is needed. Good earning will tempt you to spend, but buy only what is needed. Someone in the family is likely to do you proud. A lot of time can be wasted in dropping someone off in your vehicle. Affordable rent can be expected in a place where you want to hire accommodation.

Love Focus: You may feel liberated as lover parts ways.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A loan required urgently will materialise. Health front doesn’t seem quite rosy. Leaving nothing pending at work is likely to be in your favour. Meeting old friends and colleague will be much fun and keep you popular. You will enjoy a leisure trip with someone close. Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate will find their wish being fulfilled. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to make their mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: A new found love is likely to prove all consuming.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be able to consolidate your financial strength and even buy some assets. A prestigious assignment is yours, if you play your cards well. Meditation will help you reach inner calmness. Some differences with spouse over a domestic issue are foreseen. Someone close is likely to include you in an excursion or a fun trip. A property dispute threatens to go the legal way. Some of you are likely to excel in academics.

Love Focus: Old memories may make you feel romantic!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. A professionally satisfying day is foreseen for some. In your quest for perfect health, your daily workout is likely to pick up pace. Busy schedule may make it difficult to attend a family function. Your wish for an outing and a change of scene is likely to be granted.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those investing in popular schemes can find themselves on a sound footing. A good offer on the business front may become hard to refuse. You may get talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. Family life promises to cruise along smoothly. If travel is on your mind, today appears an ideal day for an outing. Some of you may be on the verge of finalising a property.

Love Focus: Incompatibility with partner can become the bane of an arranged marriage for some.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

