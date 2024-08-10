Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 10, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Enhancing fitness level may become the sole aim of those in the sports arena. On the academic front, you will do well to interact more with people who matter. You remain on top on the professional front, as things move forward favourably. Rise in salary can be expected by some. The home front seems most inviting for total relaxation. Those learning to drive will gain enough confidence to go it alone. Property matters get sorted out.

Love Focus: A pleasurable evening is foreseen with lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

A favourable development on the social front may leave you in a highly excited state! You will manage to curb bad habits to keep healthy. Those worried about finances will find the money flowing in soon. Better prospects on the professional front are likely to materialise soon, but you will need to grasp them quickly. Your initiative in bringing a welcome change on the domestic front is likely to be received well by other family members. Make things exciting on the family front by undertaking a short journey.

Love Focus: Someone whom you have managed to impress is likely to get romantic and approach you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

You manage to remain in shape by eating wisely. A chance you had been waiting for on the academic front may materialise now. Good financial situation is likely to open your heart for helping others. You will find things moving in a positive direction in normalising relations with someone on the family front. Seeing new locations and meeting different people are likely to make you feel enriched. A gathering of like-minded people will allow you to interact in a more meaningful manner.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may toll for those going steady on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Money given in good faith will be returned with interest. Adapt your workout plan to your lifestyle; this way you will remain motivated to shake a leg. This is an excellent day for property matters. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the professional front. Setting up home is likely to give immense satisfaction to some. You may plan an overseas journey in the near future. Your popularity will be on the rise on the social front.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings are likely to urge you to make plans for an evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

An exciting day is foreseen, when a lot seems to happen on the social front. A surprise gift from someone special may raise your spirits and make you want to reciprocate in the same coin. Those desperately needing a break are likely to take some time off for it. Partying with old friends may make you enjoy the evening to the hilt! You will find a marked change in your physique by adopting a special diet. You may be expected to invest in a family venture in the near future, so start saving for it now. Those in business are likely to achieve much today.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Adopt yoga or other modes of exercise to achieve balance. It seems that good earning opportunities will be few and far between, but things are likely to improve. Those seeking a job change should weigh the pros and cons carefully. A good time management at work will help you in taking a breather at home. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. You can organise something for your pet group on the social front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love will have the courage to approach the one they like.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Saying no to junk food and adopting a balanced diet will be in your interest, if you want to stay fit and healthy. Things in your personal sphere are likely to turn for the better. Your total involvement and dedication to the task at hand is set to bring success. Those in business may find themselves in an upbeat mood as profits accrue. Things begin to turn favourable for you at work. Your initiative on the academic front is likely to get good results. A trip to a relatives place is indicated and will get you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to make efforts to strengthen their bonds with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Silver

Things at work will go according to plans as pending tasks get completed. You are likely to get the attention you deserve on the social front. A promotion will not only give you important responsibilities, but perks too, so rejoice! Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction. You are likely to take full advantage of a discount to go in for a major purchase. Spouse and family will make the home front a fun place to be in.

Love Focus: The one you have a soft corner for is likely to suggest something romantic.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Eating right will help you steer clear of digestive ailments. You will need to understand someone’s motives before you take any action. A professional good turn done to someone is likely to be returned today with interest! Monetary condition improves as profits start to pile up. An out of town trip cannot be ruled out for some. Giving a sympathetic ear to a family elder will help him or her feel nice. Religious activities may hold special interest for you.

Love Focus: New lovers are likely to get impatient to see each other.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Golden

You are going through an excellent phase in life. Learn the ropes fast, if you want to succeed on the business front. Adopting healthy alternatives will put you firmly on the course to perfect fitness. Expect to become the centre of attraction in a family get together. You will take steps to keep the financial front stable. Good news on the property front can be expected. Something you are organising promises to be a thumping success.

Love Focus: This is the best time to let your intentions be known to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Health remains satisfactory without much effort. Getting praised at workplace may come as a solid morale booster and motivate you to give your best. A loan given in good faith will take some more time in being returned despite promises. Spouse will be responsive to your needs and help you out in crisis. An official trip may materialise. Possession of a property that had been booked before is possible. Spending quality time with friends and relations is indicated today.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to enjoy a fulfilling day in each other’s company.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: White

Good preparation is needed for success on the academic front. You may find the atmosphere on the home front most welcoming. You are likely to celebrate a beginning of something that is immensely important to you. Things begin to look bright on the professional front. A journey undertaken will prove exhilarating. You will be able to resume your exercise routine after a long time. Getting praised at workplace will give you a solid morale boost.

Love Focus: Someone you like may warm up to your attention on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta