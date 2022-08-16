Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 16, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A profitable day is foreseen for jewellers or those dealing in gold. Efforts in the real estate market may bear fruit. Living frugally, but not much hampering quality of life, is likely to save a lot. Differences may crop up with spouse over some issues. A business trip is likely to open many lucrative opportunities for you. Certain outstanding matters pertaining to property will be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: A pleasant surprise is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may go all out to make your mark on the professional front today. Problem about finances will be resolved. Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition. Efficiency will be the keyword for homemakers. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Stars on the property front appear the brightest. Help on the academic front will be required soon.

Love Focus: You may find partner in romantic mood today, so go with the flow!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you are likely to get value for money on a purchase. Your desire to get ahead on the professional front may make you take all the right steps. Those desperate to come back in shape will show some positive signs. A family reunion is on the cards and you may get invited to a social function. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. Suitable rented accommodation will be found by some.

Love Focus: Your love life shows all signs stagnation, so put in efforts to rekindle it.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good earning is foreseen from a side business. A helpful colleague may offer to share your workplace burden. An old ailment troubling you is likely to disappear soon. You may get involved in arranging something on the family front. Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity. Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss. Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed.

Love Focus: Looks and charm may draw you towards someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. Changes made by you at workplace may not be appreciated by all. Strict dietary control will keep you fit as a fiddle. A family reunion is on the cards and will enable you to meet everyone. You can be tasked to organise an outing for friends and relations. Some of you may plan to add to your property.

Love Focus: Those in love get to enjoy the day in a most romantic way!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A lucrative deal will be clinched despite tough competition. Some of you will manage to overcome lethargy by shaking a leg. Putting your best foot forward at work will be noticed by those who matter. You will find the family more than supportive in your endeavours. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is in store for some. Some of you may be on the final stages of acquiring a property.

Love Focus: Love life may get rekindled as partner seems most supportive.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A new purchase can find you on Seventh Heaven! Your popularity is set to soar on both personal and professional fronts. Even moderate exercises will help you achieve fitness. A family elder’s suspicious nature can keep you on tenterhooks. A drive around the countryside will prove refreshing and rejuvenating. Your attempts to offload a piece of property may not meet with success. Students are likely to shine on the academic front.

Love Focus: Looks and charm may draw you towards someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial situation remains satisfactory. Those looking for financers will be able to find a good one. Health tips acted upon will improve health. Attending a family do with lover in tow is not advisable as of now. Those planning a vacation are likely to opt for a hill station. You will soon have a place that you can call your own as stars favour you on property front. Help extended to someone will help him or her get ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will not be found wanting in rekindling your love life

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. Stressful situations on the work front will be successfully countered. It is time to make a lifestyle change to improve health. Excellent teamwork with spouse will help smoothen out things on the domestic front. Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it.

Love Focus: You are likely to falter on the romantic front and rue your actions.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Prospects of joining a prestigious company or institute brighten for some. Adhering to a set diet will be good for health. Promise of financial help by a friend or associate may not materialise. A new property is likely to be acquired by some. Good preparation will find students performing well in an exam or competition. Some of you are likely to be honoured in a function or invited for guest lecture.

Love Focus: An out of town trip with lover will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A friend is likely to step forward to finance your dream project. Maintaining daily routine will keep you in good health. It may become difficult for entrepreneurs to get a foothold in the market. Domestic front will remain tranquil and peaceful, and allow you to rest and recoup. A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion. A property deal is likely to favour you, so go in for it.

Love Focus: An evening out planned with lover will turn out to be most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You can expect the money loaned to someone to be returned. A prized posting or appointment is in the pipeline for some. Exercise is likely to reflect on your body. Finding a client for selling property may not be as easy as it seems. Students thinking of higher studies will make it happen, but only with a lot of hard work. Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please the lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender