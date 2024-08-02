Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 2, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

A new property acquired by you will start giving good monetary returns. An academic achievement can be expected that is likely to boost your self-esteem. Good handling of tax matters will help you save much. Starting on a special exercise routine is indicated for some and will prove most advantageous. VIP treatment is in store on an official trip. If you want a chance to show your mettle, go for it now. Your sincerity on the professional front is likely to get noticed by those who matter on the professional front.

Love Focus: Someone you like is likely to respond positively and help you realise your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taking up an exercise routine is on the cards. Financially, you will be better off than what you lead others to believe! Buying property is very much on the cards for some. Exceptional performance on the academic front is foreseen and will help you join the lead pack. Some celebration is foreseen on the home front. A chance to visit someplace you had wanted to for long may materialise today. You will be able to mould a senior to accept your ideas on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may encounter someone interesting.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Adding to the wealth will not be too difficult as profits from various sources accrue. A satisfying day at office is foreseen. A new household item is likely to be purchased by some. A visit to a place of entertainment is on the cards. You are likely to take up an exercise regimen soon. Alterations and additions may be initiated to restore an ancestral property. You will be able to meet people you have not met for long in your social circle.

Love Focus: You will succeed in rekindling your love life and enjoy much togetherness.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Good earning can be expected, as a venture turns profitable. Health remains good, as you become conscious about fitness. Learning new skills on the work front will be fun and add to your expertise. A stable family life is foreseen and will help you unwind. Driving off for an outing will give you immense pleasure today. This is a good time to buy property or go in for renovation. Things are certainly going your way on the social front, so enjoy the fun while it lasts!

Love Focus: Romantic mood persists and you are certain to make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

You gain mental balance, physical strength and emotional harmony. Someone's financial help may make buying a vehicle or a major household item a reality. Excelling in academics will add to your motivation to do even better. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. Travelling with someone interesting promises to make the journey entertaining. Handsome profits can be expected in a business.

Love Focus: A perfect evening out with lover is foreseen and will do much to cement your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Your health concern will make you bring the required changes in your lifestyle. Efforts to remain socially well-connected will succeed. Your efforts are likely to bring positive results on the professional front. Your desire to buy something expensive will be met, as you have the money. A child is likely to perform well. Time seems favourable for purchasing property. A college or office trip to a sightseeing place is possible today.

Love Focus: Someone you have met briefly may pull at your heartstrings and fill you with romantic thoughts.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Meeting someone you have a soft corner for is on the cards. You will find yourself fit and energetic just by maintaining an active lifestyle. Some more time may be needed in completing a project at work. You may get the opportunity of travelling with someone close. Setting up a new house is likely to prove most exciting. An opportunity to make good money is waiting in the wings for some. This is a good time to book an apartment or a flat.

Love Focus: Today, your romantic aspirations are likely to be fulfilled in full measure!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Academic achievement comes your way, as you leave no stone unturned to give your best. You may find things improving both on the personal and professional fronts. Becoming health conscious will do you good. The day seems auspicious for earning big bucks. Worries regarding someone in the family are likely to disappear soon. An adventure trip undertaken will prove most exhilarating. Good returns can be expected by those investing in property.

Love Focus: Things start to look bright on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

You will manage to maintain the pace of work on the professional front. Your persistent efforts promise to keep you fit and healthy. A raise or an increment can be expected by some. You can be asked by someone to accompany him or her on a trip, and it may turn out to be more exciting. Homemakers will manage to make home a happy place to be in! Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Someone may come from a far specifically to meet you.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may experience togetherness, as love grows.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Previous investments are likely to make you comfortable on the financial front. Morning walks and jogs do you a whole lot of good. The day proves exceptionally rewarding for you today, both personally and professionally. Some of you are likely to attain a celebrity status through your achievements. Your ideas on the home front find favour with other members, so go ahead and implement! An outing with family may be planned and will help strengthen the family ties.

Love Focus: Respecting each other and remaining committed to love is likely to make romance most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

The day may find you holding too many fronts at work, but you will be able to maintain your efficiency. Following a regular exercise regimen is likely for some and will keep in perfect health. Financial problems faced will get sorted out by themselves. Those planning a family can expect good news. A pilgrimage is on the cards and will prove a boon for the religious minded. You may be in between negotiations of a property deal, which is likely to come your way.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may decide to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Financially, you are likely to reap the benefits of some wise investments in the past. Those feeling unwell will show quick recovery. On the professional front, you can be made responsible for a prestigious assignment. Your academic progress will be more than satisfactory. Property owned by you is likely to give good monetary returns. There will be much happening at home with the arrival of guests, so join the fun! You can take the initiative of planning a trip with family to someplace interesting.

Love Focus: Closeness to your lover and knowing that he or she cares will be enough to make your romantic life most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple