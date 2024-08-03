Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 3, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. (Pixabay)

Health-wise you are not likely to face any problems. The present financial situation may need your attention. Too much planning may make it difficult for you to choose the right course on the professional front. Bad moods over trivial issues may spoil the domestic environment. Some of you can use a carpool to go to the office. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go-ahead.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your innermost feelings with your lover today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

You will be regular in your workout and enjoy good health. Financial problems that you have been facing up till now will disappear. Some of you can get busy with a new project at work. Impulsiveness may need to be kept in check as it can offend a family relationship. A home loan is likely to be repaid finally and a new house is possessed. Academic excellence is likely to get you at the forefront of the job market.

Love Focus: Closeness to the one you love will give you an immense sense of security.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

A change of diet and daily routine may prove a boon for your health. You are poised to enjoy good profits from a venture that you have initiated. Just being a sidekick of a go-getter at work or home will keep you contented. You can be at loggerheads with a parent over some personal issue. Those setting out on a long journey will enjoy it better if adequately prepared. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Despite excesses, you will be able to remain in perfect health. A payment you had given up as lost may be received. Some shuffling on the work front is likely, but will not affect you. Commuting can become a bit of a problem today for some. Mental solace will come to those who generally remain on a short fuse. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front. Offers on the property front may start coming now.

Love Focus: Taking the one you love to someplace exotic is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. Positive steps will help resolve a financial worry bugging you of late. Delegating tasks will become essential if you want to meet the deadline. You can figure as a beneficiary in a family will. You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some. Getting your choice on the academic front is most likely.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with promises to make the day a memorable one!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

An exercise regime will ensure fitness. Money will not pose any problems in realizing your dreams. You are likely to achieve a breakthrough on the professional front. Family will approve of your actions and is likely to give you free rein. Those surveying for accommodation are likely to find a suitable one. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to enjoy an exclusive time with your lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. You will find ways of boosting your bank balance. Chances of getting shortchanged cannot be ruled out for some. Family will appear supportive, but you will have to do their bidding. Travel bugs can bite some simply to quench their wanderlust. You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: Positive indications on the romantic front will delight you no end!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. A challenge on the financial front will need to be handled competently. You will succeed in covering up someone’s mistakes at work. Family members will be extra nice and loving! A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. A property deal is likely to favour you, so go in for it. Your success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: A most wonderful time can be expected in the company of a lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. Chances look bright for you to win a bet. A new venture may find support from most unexpected quarters. Today is the day when you must find time to spend with your family. Some of you are likely to enjoy an excursion with friends. Some good news can be expected on the property front. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: You get the chance you have been waiting for on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. Your efforts will succeed in bringing normalcy to your environment. Your support and help can make a family youngster excel academically. Those travelling by road will find the going easy and comfortable. Real estate is likely to hold your interest as you have the financial strength now.

Love Focus: Your confidence returns as you receive the total support of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. A change on the professional front can prove advantageous for you. You will find family supportive and helpful in all your endeavours. Some of you can accompany your friends setting out on an adventure trip. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed.

Love Focus: You can yearn for love and affection on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Those feeling unwell for some time are likely to recover quickly. Those on a shopping spree are likely to add to their kitty. Don’t keep double standards as this can affect your reputation adversely. A family youngster will do your bidding and can give you a great time. A drive is likely to prove refreshing for those feeling a bit stressed out. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of opening up your heart on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange