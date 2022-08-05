Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 5, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will manage to raise the capital for something you want to buy or get done. A long-winded project is likely to near completion. You are likely to remain regular in your workouts and retain perfect health. A new addition in the family can give hours of joy to some. You can also face some problems on the road today. You will competently deal with the legal aspects of a property issue.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated through your efforts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some of you can try out a new gym or take up an exercise regimen afresh. You will be able to raise funds for something important. Chances of winning a deal become bright through your efforts on the business front. Some of you are likely to enjoy travelling with near and dear ones. Bonhomie prevails on the home front as you keep your interfering nature in check. Some of you can plan to buy property.

Love Focus: Not being able to spend much time with lover can make him or her go astray.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Past investments will make you feel financially secure. Some of you will stand to benefit from a new policy at work. Good health is yours for the asking. This is because you seem to have been bitten by the health bug! Friends and well wishers are likely to gather to brighten up the domestic front. Some of you can enjoy a pleasure trip with someone special. Your preparation will become the key to your good showing in a competition.

Love Focus: This is the time to express your love for someone you truly love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Previous investments promise to bring in good returns. Positive development on the professional front is expected. An old ailment is likely to get cured using alternative medicines and therapies. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front. Nothing can deter you from achieving your aim, as you are not afraid of risks. Your hard work and thorough preparation will find you perform excellently on the academic front.

Love Focus: The one you are in love with is likely to invite you over today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Money woes are likely to be over for some. A task that you dislike may come to you at work. Some relief is likely for those struck with a lifestyle disease. Performance of a family youngster can leave much to be desired. Those travelling on a business trip will find things working out favourably. A misunderstanding with regard to property will be cleared, bringing a big sigh of relief. Alertness on the academic front will help prevent mistakes.

Love Focus: The company of lover is likely to help you unwind and relax.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Luck favours you on the financial front as you come across big money. You will get the opportunity to wind up all the pending work in office today. Fitness freaks will find added joy in sweating out today. You can expect a good time today, especially at home. Speeding on the road may cost you dear, so stop being a speed jockey. Acquiring a new property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Chances of getting engaged or married seem ripe for those looking for life partners.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A perfect day for people involved in any kind of trade. Something that was keeping you mentally tensed is likely to disappear. A negotiation may not translate into business and waste your resources too. Being helpful around the house will be appreciated. A family friend may take you on an exciting leisure trip. Value of property owned by you is likely to escalate. Progress on the academic front will remain satisfactory.

Love Focus: Some of you are set to improve your love life, so expect a great day on the love front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Repaying a loan will not pose much problem. Things are likely to turn out in your favour on the professional front. Your daily regimen of exercises will keep you fit as a fiddle. Some long pending changes on the home front are likely to be implemented. You can be asked to undertake a journey that you were looking forward to. You may acquire a new property. Victory will come with efforts, especially on the academic front.

Love Focus: Togetherness will prove a great antidote for a stagnant love life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Buying something big is on the cards as you manage your finances well. Retailers may think on the lines of opening some new showrooms. You may feel much more energetic and alert today than before. Chances of exchanging harsh words with spouse or a family member cannot be ruled out. There is a good chance of setting out on a short journey for some. Initiative taken on the property front is likely to benefit.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give you immense joy.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those in urgent need of money can expect a helping hand. Stars are not favourable for those looking for a new job. Your worry about catching flu or becoming unwell will be unfounded. Meeting friends and relations is on the cards and will give you immense joy. Only a little motivation will be required for winning over friends for a fun trip. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to figure in your list of priorities.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Problems on the financial front get sorted out and a financial boom is foreseen. Someone’s good advice will make things easier for you on the professional front. Fitness freaks will add some more exercises to their workout regimen. You may want to spend time with family members, but they may not find time for it. You are likely to embark on an exciting trip that will let you explore someplace new.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the company of lover today, even without exchanging a word!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Money loaned to someone will be returned. You are likely to derive much satisfaction from work today. You may suffer the consequences of neglecting health. Fun time with friends or relations cannot be ruled out. If you are planning a short trip, then there is no better time than now. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house. A family youngster may do you proud on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance can take a backseat as you remain engaged in other things.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

