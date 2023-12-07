All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 07, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Don’t be adamant on something that is of benefit to someone you don’t like. You may become the envy of others at work due to your consistent performance. Those in the media are likely to get recognized for their contribution. You can be at the forefront of a social cause that you are much passionate about. Planning something together with family will be fun. You will remain on a solid wicket as far as finances are concerned.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Love Focus: You are likely to win lover’s sympathy over an issue.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your persistence will pay in getting something done on the home front. Adding to your reputation on the professional front is possible. An initiative taken by you on the family front will be appreciated by all. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to taste success soon. Better remunerations can be expected by those going in for a job switch. You may opt to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Love Focus: A secret admirer may express his or her love feelings for you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Silver

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you are likely to plan a short break just to enjoy cooler climes. Getting an old building renovated is possible. Efforts will be required to make your mark on the academic front. Those spiritually inclined may find solace in religious ceremonies. Someone may contest a property acquired through inheritance. Time is of essence in completing something important, so don’t let things around you distract you.

Love Focus: You may feel attracted to someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An exercise regime will ensure fitness. This is a good day to get a matter resolved. You are likely to bounce back with full vigour on the professional front. Your depleted bank balance is likely to be restored to its old glory through unexpected sources! Keep your suggestions and opinions to yourself, unless asked for. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will have to make some more effort to get a chance to showcase your talents. You may be reluctant to go for a social gathering. Those ailing for some time will show positive signs of recovery. You are likely to win the day on the professional front by your original ideas. A preparation or seminar conducted by you may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Those not looking eye to eye with someone will do well to kiss and make up.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will need to keep your fingers crossed, if you expect something to get done in your favour. Some of you may plan a visit out of town. Carelessness on the academic front may make you lag behind others. Networking may help some in getting approvals in record time. Spat with a family elder cannot be ruled out for some. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

Love Focus: Taking a lover for a romantic evening out cannot be ruled out, so expect an enjoyable time.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may get worried for a family youngster, but your fears will be unfounded. A childhood friend may take you down the memory lane. Participating in a social event is likely to give you an immense sense of satisfaction. Honesty at work will be taken cognizance of and is likely to bring more opportunities to you. Chance to add to your skill is likely to materialise on the professional front. Traders will be able to earn well today.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Keep a tab on the progress at work, as things seem to slow down a bit. Something that you had lost or misplaced is likely to be recovered. You may find your interest waning on the academic front due to something that you are unable to understand. Strong negotiating skills will be required to tilt a deal in your favour. New drivers are likely to gain experience. Curbing wasteful expenditure will allow you to retain a healthy bank balance.

Love Focus: Those newly in love will get a chance to enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

There is a need for you to stop and take stock of the situation on the professional front. Focussing on strengths and improving upon weaknesses should be your mantra now. Your kind and generous nature may be taken advantage of, so be careful. Property may come to you by way of inheritance. Partner may look unusually happy today, find out why.

Love Focus: You may go head over heels over anyone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

There is certain urgency in completing something important, so don’t take things easy at work. Refurbishing and redecorating the house is likely to give you immense satisfaction today. Good dietary control will keep you away from common ailments on the health front. Financially, you may find your condition improving. Don’t rely on someone’s help on the academic front, as it may not be coming. Coming into the notice of someone important at work is possible today.

Love Focus: Your romantic life is set to become even more colourful, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may have to keep your options open regarding a deal. Driving down to a friend's place out of town will be fun. Chances of feeling attracted to someone during a journey cannot be ruled out. A family gathering may be organized at home and keep you happily engaged. Those lagging behind on the academic front will be able to confidently forge ahead to join the lead pack. The work front may seem blissful today with less work than usual!

Love Focus: Winning over the one you love will be a lot easier by opening up your heart to him or her.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

New approach to a nagging health problem will help in dealing with it better. You will need to muster all your persuasive powers to swing a deal in your favour. Your efforts at work will get recognised and give your professional reputation a boost. Commuting can eat into your leisure time today. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long.

Love Focus: You are likely to get a chance to spend an enjoyable time with lover today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Silver