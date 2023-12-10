All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 10, 2023(Pixabay)

Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. Some of you may have to work even on an off day today. Spirited performance of a family member is likely to make you proud. You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot.

Love Focus: Those single are likely to meet someone like minded..

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. An overseas partnership will bear fruit and help expand business. Workplace colleagues may help you out of a tight corner. An addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is indicated.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. Some of you may plan on buying a vehicle or an appliance. A break from work will prove most refreshing and restful. This is a favorable day for doing something together with the family. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. A property deal is likely to attract you.

Love Focus: There will be something to cheer about on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. On the financial front, you may find yourself quite lucky today. Freelancers may have a busy day. A family member may add to your prestige by his or her achievements. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. Chance of owning property may come to you soon.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Someone may become your mentor on the fitness front and lead you to total health. A new colleague may give you good advice on investment. A senior may ask for a favour you just can’t avoid. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. An excursion or an outing with friends and family cannot be ruled out. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property.

Love Focus: Some lost ground is likely to be gained on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. A financial boon is expected and may bring you into big money. Good earning can make you go beyond the budget. Family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. Spiritually minded may set out on a pilgrimage. A property decision will be given in your favour. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: An expensive gift is in the offing for those in love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Past investments are likely to give handsome returns. Shopkeepers are likely to have a busy day. You are set to enjoy a great time in a family get-together. A long drive may allow you to think things out. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some. Academically, you are likely to excel.

Love Focus: Young couples may feel much closer to each other than before.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you are likely to enjoy a special place on the social front. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable. A much- anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. A family friend is likely to give good health advice. A job on the side may prove too taxing on both time and energy.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may not be looking at the right places!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. Businesspersons will manage to seize an opportunity to seal a lucrative deal. You will be able to infuse fun and gaiety to make the domestic front lively. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some.

Love Focus: Lovebirds may plan an outing someplace exclusive.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Light Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A new health routine may start giving health benefits right away. Arrears you had been waiting for long are likely to be received. A lingering business issue may need to be settled on a priority today. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Much bliss awaits you on the romantic front, as lover is out to woo you!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those into meditation and yoga can expect complete rejuvenation. Payment awaited is likely to be released soon. You will succeed in making things on the business front move at your pace. Elders may find you much more responsible than before. Total enjoyment is in store for those planning an outing. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Those with romantic aspirations will find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those out of shape will need to go the whole hog in attaining physical fitness. Documentation related to a loan you seek may keep you occupied. An overseas deal promises to bring some great opportunities. The family front is likely to become a lively place soon. A drive through the countryside will prove a stress buster. A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers.

Love Focus: A commitment made to a lover will be fulfilled to his or her satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Brown

