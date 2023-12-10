Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Dec 10-16, 2023 predicts monetary benefits ahead

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You love risks as they help to prove the mettle Minor ups and downs make the love life realistic this week. Prove your proficiency at the office. Experience both prosperity and good health this week. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Dec 10-16, 2023: Minor ups and downs make the love life realistic this week.

Be careful while handling love-related issues and take a diplomatic stand where you foresee troubles. The professional life is productive and you will also see opportunities to grow. Prosperity promises smart investment options while health is also good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

You will get back into an old relationship this week. However, married Scorpios must not do anything that may hurt the family life. Females may face hurdles in relationships, especially with an extended family. It is crucial to not argue with the family members but instead take a mature and diplomatic stand as you need to keep the relationship going.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment, discipline, and sincerity will find a berth in the good book of the management. Those who are new to an organization need to be careful to not annoy their superiors by giving opinions without asking. Speak diplomatically at team meetings and be up to the point. Some Scorpios may be victims of office politics and the chances of your words getting misinterpreted are also higher. Students who have crucial examinations will need to brush up their knowledge and strive a little harder this time.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial challenge will come up. This means you are free to spend money to meet your demands. The second part of the week is good for buying a new property or buying a car. You may also try luck in the stock market or speculative business. Some entrepreneurs may need to spend money on legal issues and be prepared for that. This week is also good to donate money to charity.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Be cool as your health will be good. There will be no major ailment to trouble you. But ensure you take precautions while driving long distances. Give up smoking this week and also start the day with mild exercise or a walk. Spend more time with the family to keep the mind relaxed.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857