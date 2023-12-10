Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 10-16, predicts happiness this week

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are passionate about success Keep the troubles under wraps to stay happy in the love life. Plan smart professional decisions & handle wealth carefully. Minor health issues will take place. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 10-16, 2023: Keep the troubles under wraps to stay happy in the love life.

An old love affair will bring back happiness this week. Despite the challenges, you will perform outstandingly at the office. Financially you are good but ensure you take care of your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

You will walk into an old relationship and this will bring happiness back into the life. Some Capricorns who had a break-up in the past will also find a new person. Explore new areas of love and engage in activities that give you pleasure. Some females will get engaged. Married females need to have more conversations with their spouses. Both you and the lover need to have mutual respect which will keep the relationship intact.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

You may relocate abroad for a job or higher studies. Some IT projects may not give the expected results and this may cause trouble at the workplace. Negotiate with the client for better deals and you may obtain good results. Stay away from controversies and managers must not show nepotism within the team that may impact the morale. Artists, painters, musicians, actors, designers, politicians, and copywriters will get new opportunities to display their talent. However, bankers and accountants need to be extremely careful while making balance sheets.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

No serious financial issue will pop up this week. And with this, you can easily spend money to meet your desires. Some Capricorns will invest in real estate while you may consider repairing a house or buying a vehicle. Students will need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. A few friends or a relative may also ask for financial assistance this week.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Though you are medically good, minor infections will cause a disturbance. Skin and ear infections will be common this week. Some natives may develop oral health issues. You may also ahead with surgery as planned. Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train and should also avoid adventure activities this week.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart