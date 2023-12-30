All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 30, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Stay clear of someone who is a gossip monger, if you value your reputation. A meeting with someone you admire is indicated today and will leave fond memories. Those apprehensive of their health will find their medical reports perfect. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those out on vacation. Give your best on the academic front.

Love Focus: Today, you will manage to find time for fun, romance and plain simple enjoyment.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Finding faults is easy, but taking steps to rectify them is difficult, so don't be unduly harsh with subordinates at work. Fulfilling your aspirations on the academic front needs unwavering focus, so get rid of all distractions. Your upbeat mood is likely to prove infectious and make the day joyous. You accomplish much today.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are likely to gel well with their opposite numbers.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Give people what they deserve, if they refuse to play ball. Countering negative publicity about you that is happening on the social front is important. You get the chance to showcase your talents on the academic front and impress all. Don't show off your prosperity, as it may cause resentment.

Love Focus: You will be riding the high wave today on the romantic front and enjoy yourself immensely.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Keep up the tempo on the academic front, if you want to come out with flying colours. Your growth prospects at work are likely to improve by playing your cards well. Chartered accountants and lawyers may find the day promising. Things may move at snail’s pace where recovery of loan is concerned.

Love Focus: Today partner will be most accommodating and love most gratifying.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Appreciate the efforts put in by a family member, instead of nit-picking. If you get a chance to meet an influential personality, don’t let it go, as you may need his or her help in the future. Be careful in handling money to prevent any untoward incident. A competitive situation on the academic front may find you putting on the war paint! Eat right to remain fit.

Love Focus: A candlelight dinner will work wonders in climbing new romantic heights!

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

There is no point in downplaying something that needs to be reported; this will save you from future repercussions. On the business front, playing the waiting game will get you what you have been aiming for. Friends and relatives will look up to you for support and inspiration. Your quick wit and humour will help in dissipating tensions at home. Profits accrue from past investments.

Love Focus: Pursuing a hobby together with the loved one promises to double your enjoyment.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Maintain a strict vigil over your health, as some bad habits may keep you off-road. Professionals looking for a job or a job switch can expect a good break. You are likely to get lucky on the financial front. Shopping will have its own charm today and buying an expensive item cannot be ruled out. Someone’s assurance will give you confidence on the academic front.

Love Focus: Today, you may remain occupied with romantic thoughts.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Set the right pace, if you want no hiccups in an ongoing project. Expect a favourable outcome in a particular course of action you are about to take. You will manage to maintain the tempo on the academic front. You may find the atmosphere on the home front serene and most welcoming. A tweak in lifestyle promises to keep you in shape.

Love Focus: Your unspoken words will mean much to your beloved.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

A hasty deal has its pitfalls, so don't get rushed into anything. Those in higher echelons on the professional front may need to review their company’s progress. Don't let minor setbacks on the academic front deter you. You may need a different approach to impress someone you like. Those working hard to get back in shape are likely to succeed. A family get-together is indicated today.

Love Focus: Romance appears most happening!

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

You are likely to make good progress at work. Those unwell will show marked improvement in their condition. A raise or an increment can be expected by some. Keeping a positive outlook will help in spreading positivity at home. Setting out on a vacation is most likely for those who are aiming for someplace exotic. Possession of a property that had been booked before is possible. Something lost is likely to be recovered.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours bring in positive results.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

You will do well to assert your authority in a joint family set up, lest you be taken for granted. Interruptions at work may not let you achieve much today. Keep away from stress on the academic front. Something lost is likely to be recovered. Money multiplies through excellent financial planning. Some delays are foreseen in a long journey, but overall, it will be comfortable. It is better to change your attitude towards things, than wallow in self-pity.

Love Focus: You may go out of your way to make things exciting on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Social scene will turn exciting by meeting and mingling with like-minded people. Deliberate well to choose profitable options with regard to investments. Be extra careful of your health. Someone who is not measuring up to your expectations may need to be dealt with firmly. At work, you will remain in total control. Academic front has some surprises in store for you, but of the pleasant kind!

Love Focus: Things proceed the way you want on the love front.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon