Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 21, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Give adequate time to your mental health. Some who lent money may receive it back. Children may take most of your attention and time. Employees may need to motivate themselves to complete tasks on time. Travelling with friends is on the cards, so brace yourself for an exciting time! Students may feel a little out of focus with the schoolwork. Those wanting to invest in property may find good deals.

Love Focus: Those looking for a partner may be lucky if they widen their social circle.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Long term investments might bring good returns. Domestic environment may be alright. Students may find themselves more focused and resolute in academics. Those on work-related trips may get a chance to grab new opportunities and expand their enterprise. All your hard work and perseverance at work seems to be paying off. Sign any contract only after reading carefully and understanding all clauses.

Love Focus: Those in long-distance relationship may receive some news that may instantly improve their mood.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Violet

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Most economic affairs may stay under your control. Traders and businessmen may also derive benefit from fluctuating market condition. Domestic atmosphere for some of you may be out of sync. Students may be able to finally find the right tune between studies and hobbies. Continue exercising or whatever practice you follow to maintain a healthy life. Purchasing a new vehicle is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Single people looking for partnership may find one in unexpected situations.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Those looking to invest in shares may do so today. Family ties are set to get strengthened through a marriage. Investing in property may bring good deals into hand. Consuming freshly-cooked warm meals and drinking lots of water may improve your health. Your competence and skills will make even the most difficult tasks seem like a cakewalk. Hurdles that had been impeding your progress simply disappear.

Love Focus: You may wish to bring more into your love life but the feelings may not get reciprocated immediately.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Try to make more time for domestic life like making improvements in house. Use your creativity to work on plans to maximize your earning. Purchase of new property can be finalized after due diligence and inspection of documents. Despite all travel arrangements and regular confirmations, things may go amiss for some. Regular breathing exercises and manifestation of desires may help you be confident and stay positive. You have great drive to work for what you want.

Love Focus: Married couples may consider taking a second honeymoon to reignite the passion and romance.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Violet

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Your mental well-being should precede all other aspects today. Financial situation for those in the red is slated to improve. Those planning on buying new house may find great deals and within their budgets. Teenagers may come across new activities that may help them develop good skills. Employees may struggle with meeting deadlines, attracting the exasperation of supervisors. Something that you were apprehensive of is likely to turn out favourable.

Love Focus: Those in relationships may find it difficult to focus on anything else but their lover.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Your financial position may need attention and some strict discipline. Elder parents may want you to spend more time at home. All the extra efforts and hard work might pay off today at work. College students may get a chance to travel abroad for higher studies. Be positive and flexible to modify your steps, so you don’t break. Your health looks good today. Those on medicines are advised to complete the course. Your reputation on the social front is set to rise.

Love Focus: Office romance may take a surprising bloom.

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Trust your instincts and emotional intelligence in making decisions today. You have the potential of earning much more than what you are drawing at present. Instead of focusing on the negatives, try to focus on ways to earn better and save for a rainy day like this. Spouse may seek your attention and care. This is the perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. You may not be entirely satisfied with your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life is moderate for single people looking for love.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Work-related travel plans might be fruitful and pleasant. Most of your economic matters will stay under control. Avoid getting into trivial arguments at home or at work. You are likely to get full liberty on the home front to exercise your initiative. It is the right time to pick up a new hobby or start an exercise regime. Enjoy some time out and you may meet new, interesting people. Students can plan for higher studies with the help of parents or career counsellor.

Love Focus: Married couples may expect some friction today over an unresolved old matter.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

An outstanding payment is likely to be received. Problems presently faced by you on the work front are likely to disappear soon. Your desire for better health can make you think on practical lines. You will manage to diffuse a tense situation at home. Travelling with friends is on the cards, so brace yourself for an exciting time! A property is likely to be acquired by some. Listen as much as you’re talking, otherwise it may create a misunderstanding.

Love Focus: Single people can hope for a meeting an interesting person today at best.

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Stop making money-related decisions based on emotions or in heat of the moment. Elders may feel responsible towards your health and may take extra efforts for your own good. An unforeseen business trip is on the cards. Any property ventures made today might bring good results. Business will go on as ever, expect positive surprise today. Students are advised to work on their weak subjects now to be able to do be ready for exams. You need to be more proactive with your physical health.

Love Focus: Try to postpone taking your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Violet

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those considering investing in luxury may go ahead. Be more considerate and patient at domestic front today. Those feeling a bit dissatisfied with their current vocation will get the satisfaction they seek. Introduce new things in your diet to improve your nutrient intake and stay more energized. Today you may be more charismatic and fund to be around. Allow your creative side and artistic abilities to soar. You are likely to enjoy a social event from the sidelines.

Love Focus: You may want to stay in your partner’s arms all day and just enjoy the warmth and togetherness.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Rose

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com