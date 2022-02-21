Virgo Daily Horoscope for February 21: Star predictions for prosperity

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Your mental well-being should precede all other aspects today. Those feeling mentally scattered are advised to focus on one thought or idea that is the most crucial to them currently, and see it to completion. Try not to overdo anything. You can later gather your thoughts and conceptualize your future paths. A stable mind can help you take prompt and efficient decisions. Don’t get bogged down by failure. get up, dust yourself and get back to work! Businessmen might earn great deals on trips and be able to make the most of it professionally. Those planning on buying new house may find great deals and within their budgets. Teenagers may come across new activities that may help them develop good skills and learn the importance of hard work and being independent.

Virgo Finance Today

Those with more than one income at home may be able to purchase a luxury item that they have been holding out for a long time. Making investments in form of property, gold etc. is also possible today. Stay careful in money matters and also be shrewder in savings. The more your savings, better the cushion for future.

Virgo Family Today

Your family life may be good overall. Partners may seek your participation in domestic activities so that they can take some time off for themselves and to engage refreshing activities, so be supportive. Parents can also extend helping hand around daily chores and making it easy for everyone to enjoy a little time for self.

Virgo Career Today

Businessmen may face a tough time in finalizing deals or receiving payments from clients. Those looking to enter new ventures may have to wait a bit longer to tighten all resources to cushion any possible blow. Employees may struggle with meeting deadlines, attracting the exasperation of supervisors. It is advised to concentrate fully in all activities today. Hydrate and do deep-breathing exercises.

Virgo Health Today

Some of you may feel unwell or want to take a break from routine to rest. Old people may also need attention and care today. Be careful while exercising, beginners are advised not to overdo without being monitored of without the guidance of trained instructor. It is advised to consume nutrient-rich diet and hydrate at regular intervals.

Virgo Love Life Today

The Cupid may strike you from close quarters. Those ready for love should be ready to meet their partner. Those in relationships may find it difficult to focus on anything else but their lover. Don’t let these feelings just flow, plan a lovely day out and spend time together.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

