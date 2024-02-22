Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 22, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. Winning money in betting is possible, but be judicious in your actions. The slow pace of progress on the work front may not be to your liking. Some of you will need to take a good grip of the situation on the domestic front. Some of you may have to proceed for an out of town official tour at a short notice. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 22. (Pixabay)

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship to blossom.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may start an exercise regimen to come back in shape. The professional scene looks favourable, but may totally involve you. The arrival of a guest will make the domestic scene lively. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is in store for some. Those in the property business can find the day profitable. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: Turn on your charm on the romantic front and rejoice!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A happy mix of diet and exercise promises to keep you fit as a fiddle. Your financial woes are not likely to be over so soon. Things at work will go according to plans and you will be able to achieve much. You will need all the tact and diplomacy at your disposal to handle a family member. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. A new acquisition can distract you from something important.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Regular workouts will find you fit as a fiddle. Home finances may need to be dealt with a firm hand. A new initiative on the professional front will be received well. The environment at home will help soothe your nerves. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. Some changes can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to move things on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness. You can expect a favourable outcome for a problem involving money. You are likely to get an opportunity to improve your professional skills. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! Delays and glitches can mar a perfect outing. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance. Your hard work and focus are likely to pay off on the academic front.

Love Focus: Finding time to be with the one you love may prove difficult today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Starting a workout regimen to come back in shape is possible. A bonus or increment is on the cards but may face some delays. This is a good day to ask for a raise or a desired posting. A non-issue can become an issue and spoil moods. Those planning a vacation are likely to opt for a hill station. Your no-nonsense attitude on the academic front will benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be met soon.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

An improved lifestyle will prove a boon to those getting out of shape. Expected payments are likely to get delayed, but will be received. You will manage to tie up all the loose ends at work. You rely much on a family youngster, so specially treat him or her too. A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion. You may not get the best price for a house or property.

Love Focus: Lover may seem moody, but a drive together will help things get better.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Don’t let lethargy get the better of you on the health front. An overseas partnership will bear fruit and help expand business. Your efforts at work will be recognized and add to your reputation. Skillful handling of a delicate situation will help maintain domestic harmony. A drive around the countryside will prove refreshing and rejuvenating. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift.

Love Focus: Surprise gift and a candlelight dinner are certain to impress lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are likely to ensure good health by maintaining your routine. Buying a new gadget or appliance is possible. Your thoroughness will see a project through without any glitches. You can be snappy as something doesn’t get done in time at home. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Property matters should not be touched today. Hard work and good networking will get the desired field on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to lose a golden opportunity to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will need to adopt a healthy balance of exercise and diet to keep fit. The financial front promises to remain ever so strong. You can be ignored by colleagues at work; find out why. You can take it upon yourself to improve the lot of someone in the family. Travelling with near and dear ones will be fun. Paperwork regarding the property is set to be completed soon.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. The financial powers of those in authority may be enhanced. The initiative will be required by some business persons to make the day profitable. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Keeping up the efforts on the fitness front will benefit you immensely. Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. Care is advised in whatever you do at work today. You can organize a get-together at home just to meet those you have not met for long. You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market.

Love Focus: An argument can put paid to your evening out with your lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon