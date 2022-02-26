Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 26, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Most economic matters are likely to stay under control. Doing some fun activity together will help you deepen the bond. Inner turmoil or confusion over personal decisions may rule your mind today. It is important to sit quietly and analyze what you want to do and how to achieve it. Take care of your health as it lets you enjoy things that you want to do. Trips are likely to be good and successful. Your sense of choosing avenues for property gathering will mostly not fail you.

Love Focus: Single people are likely to meet someone new, and develop instant bond.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Proceed with care in investing sectors related to agriculture or automation. Family life may see unrest as disputes may go on for some time. People are likely to come to you for professional guidance today. Someone who hurt you in the past may seek repentance or a second chance. Whatever you do should solely be focused on your mental health. Real-estate is a good avenue if you trust the source and have completely researched from all angles.

Love Focus: Single people may find solace and support in the arms of an acquaintance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Do not make any money-related decisions today. Be careful during any trip and you will make the best of the given situation. Family life is likely to remain a little turbulent today. Supervisors may find problems with your work, which will make you put in double efforts. You should deep dive into your mind and seek answers to change your present situation. Changed environment by undertaking a short journey will be beneficial. Keeping a healthy eating routine should be your priority today.

Love Focus: Stay silent if one is venting is advised to keep the ties intact.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You need to stop making decisions based on emotions. A family member may shower you with attention and are likely to be in a good mood to listen to what you have to say. Expanding your social network and meeting wacky people will do wonders for your confidence. You may enter un-treaded waters and give new professional avenues or business ventures a try. Consult a dietician or join a gym if you need guidance to chart a good health regime.

Love Focus: It may not be good time to take your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You have an eye for plucking the juiciest fruit from the bunch. Those who have kids may need extra energy to meet their constant needs and whims. Businesses may not see much action during the day. It is advised to cut down on alcohol and replace it with herbal tea. A property issue will be settled in your favour. Good showing in exam or an interview will get you firmly on the path to success. You can get praised for something that you had organised.

Love Focus: Single people can hope for a short-span fling today at best.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Stay alert and handle situations calmly. Travel should be avoided if possible or utmost caution should be taken while on a trip. There is a good chance of making some money on the side. You can expect to have a good time at work. Business will go on as ever, nothing much exciting expected today. The day is likely to be motivating on the health front. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue. Poor performers are likely to make good progress on the academic front.

Love Focus: Seek favors from your lover or spouse without any inhibitions as you deserve to be pampered today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

A home remedy is likely to get the ailing hundred percent fit. A constructive decision regarding an old property may also be taken. Earning good money is indicated for businesspersons. Those heavily involved in work are likely to take a breather today. Family will prove to be a pillar of support for those facing something important. Enjoying a vacation with family is on the cards for some. Your performance is likely to improve on the academic front.

Love Focus: Singles can expect happy co-incidences today that may lead to a probable partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A home remedy is likely to get the ailing hundred percent fit. Family members today may be overly demanding or uncompromising. Businesses on the other hand will enjoy good footfalls and increasing demand. Foodies are likely to have a delightful day as they get to savor some exclusive delights. Keep your travel plans flexible in order to allow last minute changes. Time is now to decide what you want to do for yourself in the near future.

Love Focus: Those in a relationship may want to strengthen bonds and become more committed.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Handle money with care and caution. A family elder may expect constant attention and for everyone to give in to their whims. A friend or relative may act as a savior in personal situation today. Students are likely to excel in all activities they partake in today. Businessmen are likely to enjoy trust of fellow traders and customers alike. Cutting down on junk food would highlight the already positive outcome. Travel may bring satisfactory results if not good. Property-related matter should be dealt with extra care and smartness.

Love Focus: Today can possess the need to commit to people you care about and get serious in relationships.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may want to put money on things that please you. Tune this energy and plan for better future. Create a positive outlook you may foresee a future you want to manifest and live. Be careful while driving today, you may want to stay slow and allow passers-by ahead. Business trips will be mostly disappointing. Following a strict diet routine and light exercise should be your agenda for the day. Academic excellence is likely to get you on the forefront in the job market.

Love Focus: Take a different approach in dealing with the people in your life. Return of people from the past may take you by surprise.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your eye for details and knit-picking habits may help you generate good returns. Try to control your thoughts and imagine the future you want to create. Expect to get attention and recognition for your hard work. Avoid eating outside junk food. Getting your choice on the academic front is most likely. Today is your lucky day and whatever you delve in you are certain to gain. If property is on your mind, you can expect positive developments.

Love Focus: Couples may have a tough time making clear conversations and sorting out misunderstandings.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Take control of your expenses and finances to avoid worries later on. Work life is likely to be very good even though it will be just another day. Maintain personal boundaries and don’t let people encroach your life or time. Students should learn to create a balance between academics and extra-curricular activities. Lower back may give you some trouble today. Do not give in to social pressures or superficial expectations. Excellent travel opportunities may come your way, you need to be quick on wit and take them up.

Love Focus: Single people will sadly stay single for some time, going on dates and socializing is the solution.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender