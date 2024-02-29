Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 29, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A business trip will prove fruitful and lead to some lucrative deals. A fine day is foreseen for those trying to improve their financial status. Spending exclusive time with spouse is foreseen and will help strengthen the loving bonds. Health can cause problems due to negligence. Sightseeing in an exotic locale is possible, if you plan it out nicely. Those in two minds about developing a property will need to make the correct decision.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction between you and a co-worker can translate into a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Showroom owners and retailers will be able to earn well today. Day seems monetarily favourable, as previous investments give good returns. A decision taken on the family front will be much appreciated. Air travel is foreseen for some, which can be in official or personal capacity. Those looking for a house on rent or purchase will find it difficult to make up their minds. You are likely to grow stronger on the academic front

Love Focus: Lover may meet you today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A new venture is likely to turn profitable soon. Some of you can resolve to lead a disciplined life for health reasons. A financial issue is likely to be solved in your favour. A delicate domestic issue will need to be handled with understanding and care. Planning an overnight picnic to the countryside is likely and will prove most exciting. There is no need to become big hearted where property is involved. Your academic aspirations may take some time to get realised.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front are likely to prove successful.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Some of you can suffer sleepless nights due to mental tensions. Financial troubles for those in debt are likely to be over soon. Someone may upset you at work by not agreeing to your proposal. Homemakers will be able to get volunteers for doing a task at home. An adventurous trip with friends is on the anvil for some. Clearance will be taken to commence construction of a house Those preparing for competitions will find their focus and do well.

Love Focus: This is the best day for romance, so make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Wealth comes from unexpected sources and makes you financially strong. Adopting a disciplined life and change in lifestyle will help in restoring energy and health. Your ideas at work are likely to become profitable. Praise is in store for something you have done on the domestic front. You will be able to cut on time in travelling to a distant destination by taking a better route. This is a good time to finalise property as stars are poised favourably . Your academic aspirations are likely to be achieved.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may keep you happily engaged today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You should be receiving some good news that will decrease your stress level significantly, and in turn will allow you to feel healthy. An ancestral property will hold an extraordinary worth. On the financial front, it is best not to go beyond the budget. Excellent man management skills will help you in managing many things at once on the professional front. Some of you may face a tough time finding a good match for an eligible family member, but there is no need to get disheartened.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours are likely to bring favourable results.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Proper investments will find your money multiply. Your mood swings can make you miss a profitable opportunity, so do something about it. You will be able to manage the work front well. Help will be around on the domestic front when you really need it. A short journey will help in refreshing and unburdening your mind. Renovation work of a property owned by you is likely to enhance its market value. Some more efforts and hard work will see you come out with flying colours on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Financially this is a good period, which promises money from various sources. You will be able to win over those who matter on the professional front. Spouse may be most cooperative today and support your ideas. Keep your property papers in order. Someone may become your role model on the fitness front and get you back into shape. Be clear of what you need to do and what actions to take, so as not to get caught on the wrong foot.

Love Focus: A romantic possibility may arise, as you begin to receive broad hints from someone you had met only recently.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A piece of good news is likely to make your day wonderful. Some of you may be honoured with an award or appreciation on the social front. Money is likely to multiply from various sources of investment. Some of you may have plans to furnish their new properties. Continuing regular workouts will lift up the overall spirit. Your efforts to bring harmony on the home front will succeed. A business trip will open the doors for new opportunities.

Love Focus: Someone you love is likely to send positive signals.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your initiative on the social front will be lauded by all. A short vacation can certainly be sanctioned for those yearning for it since long. Some renovations may be carried out in the ancestral property. You may need to work hard to match the expectations of your seniors on the professional front. Someone in the family may motivate you to give your best on the academic front. A fitness routine that fits your lifestyle is likely to be taken up.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavour seems certain to bear fruit, so be prepared to enter an exciting phase of life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Good preparation and sharp memory will help you remain mentally relaxed on the academic front. Some of you will be absolutely focussed on saving money. Those with allergies or some medicine intolerance need to be careful. You succeed in putting an ambitious project on the tracks and cross all hurdles in making it a success. A short vacation is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. A wedding of a close family member is likely to be solemnised and get you all excited. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or plot.

Love Focus: Exciting times on the romantic front are foreseen, as you get the chance of an outing with lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Someone may invite you to visit to a historical monument or some other place of interest today. This is the day to play your winning card on the professional front. Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house can lead you to big money. Some of you may really need help in completing an important assignment on the academic front. Joining the group of health conscious people will prove beneficial in achieving total fitness. Someone not feeling well in the family may need your attention.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so get set for a special evening today!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue