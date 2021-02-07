Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 7

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Good health will keep you as chirpy as ever! You are likely to have your way on the family front. Those trying to buy property must do their homework thoroughly. You are likely to be bestowed some honour or recognition on the academic front. Good days lie ahead as far as your financial situation is concerned. Professionals will find much merit in going in for newer ways to publicise their talents. Some of you can opt for a family package tour to go on a vacation.

Love Focus: Your suggestion for an exclusive evening out is likely to be lapped up by lover!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you may begin an exercise regimen in a big way just to come back in shape. You may become the proud recipient of a letter of appreciation or pat on the back for a job well done on the professional or academic front. A financial matter giving you sleepless nights is likely to get sorted out. You may be given a position of authority in a reshuffle on the professional front. Travelling by road to some place exotic will be most fulfilling. Sightseeing in an exotic locale is possible, if you plan it out nicely. Renting out property on lucrative terms is foreseen for house owners.

Love Focus: Meeting an old school time crush is likely to make dull days bright.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): This is a good day to spend with family. Remain vigilant while on a journey, as loss is foreseen. Some good opportunities on the professional front may materialise soon. If good health seems a problem, you will soon experience miraculous improvement. Property owned by you is likely to give good monetary returns. Efforts on the academic front will be rewarded. Chance of earning big money is just round the corner, so don’t let go of the opportunity.

Love Focus: Spouse is most cooperative and will support your ideas.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Implementing something new on the health front is likely to lead to total fitness. Getting an expected outcome on the academic front will seem like a godsend and boost your morale. Luck favours you on the financial front, so expect money to flow in. On the professional front, a long-term project may keep you busy, but you will be able to make good progress. Better equation is likely to ensue in your relationship with spouse. Those going on a long journey will find the going smooth. Difficulties are foreseen in completing some formalities for possessing a property.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship can turn into marriage for some.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Caring for someone on the family front is likely to enhance your reputation socially. Travelling together will help instill a sense of togetherness. Not reacting to half-baked information will keep you from getting into problems at work. Chance of receiving an outstanding payment appears bright. Changes implemented in lifestyle are certain to contribute positively towards good health. Matters regarding property will be resolved amicably. Your interest in spirituality is likely to be awakened.

Love Focus: You will manage to touch partner’s heart and win his or her sympathy.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): If travel is on your mind, you can expect to undertake a short journey. Those putting property on the market can expect good returns, as the real estate market experiences an upswing. This is your lucky day when everything that happens, happens in your favour! Financially, things start looking up, as you manage your taxes well. Business people will find the day favourable. Health remains excellent through your own efforts. Someone’s arrival at home may cause much excitement. On the academic front, you are likely to lead the pack and manage to stay on top.

Love Focus: Lovers will take time off for getting together and enjoying each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): A disciplined life will find you in the best of health. Good understanding with spouse will help make the relationship stronger. Anything connected with real estate is likely to prove profitable. An additional qualification is likely to be yours soon on the academic front. Following the tips of those experienced in professional matters will do you a whale of good. Someone you had lent money to may not be in the mood to return it. A chance to travel on an official tour will materialise for some.

Love Focus: The person you are showing interest in will reciprocate.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Cutting down on some items of food will keep you light and fit. Parents or a family elder will be supportive of your endeavours. Driving off someplace to chill out cannot be ruled out for some. Extra qualifications will come in handy in getting a good break in the job market. Profits in a business venture promise to wipe out your financial woes. Total commitment and hard work will help you reach your professional goals. A property you are interested in is likely to come within your reach.

Love Focus: Togetherness will be immensely fulfilling for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Changes brought about on the domestic front are likely display your creativity. Your showing on the academic front is likely to be above par. You are likely to enjoy a favourable position on the financial front. Innovating something new to smoothen the working is likely to be appreciated. Being irregular in workouts can tell on your health. A property matter, pending for long, will proceed smoothly and get your dream house registered in your name.

Love Focus: Lover’s moodiness can spoil your evening out.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may not see eye-to-eye with spouse over an issue and spoil your day. Travelling with the one you love for a vacation is on the cards. A property issue can take a serious turn and require prompt attention. Clearing a tough competition is possible for some students. Financial worries may be put to rest, as your earnings are set to increase manifold. Some promising professional prospects are likely to come your way. Health remains good through a strict dietary regimen.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with a member of opposite gender shows all signs of blossoming into love.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A flurry of activity is likely to mark a successful matchmaking exercise. Things not going your way at home may cause frustration, but you may be overreacting. Those looking for a job can expect a good break. You will succeed in limiting expenses and give a boost to savings. Some recognition or award awaits you on the professional front. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. Handsome returns can be expected in the property market.

Love Focus: Good earning will make you splurge on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will manage to win over a family elder for a favour. A place you had always wanted to visit will soon become a reality. Money will not be a problem and encourage you to remain at your splurging best! Your consistency is likely to be acknowledged by those who matter on the professional front. You will feel healthy and much more energetic than before. Investing in property now will be a good idea. Difficulties faced on the academic front are likely to be resolved through your own efforts.

Love Focus: Those romantically linked can get on the wrong side of lover by not devoting enough time.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 16, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

