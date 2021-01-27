Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 27

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those in financial doldrums of late will find their condition improving. Family is likely to appreciate what you are doing for them. Business trips will gain frequency and bring better opportunities. Efforts to remain fit will succeed. You may be pulling in the wrong direction, so take time off to get your bearings right! Those playing the stocks may not be able to recover much of what they had previously lost.

Love Focus: You may have a reason to rejoice on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4,9,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you can resolve to lead a disciplined life for health reasons. You may find spouse extra affectionate today. Too much travelling can get a bit tiresome. You are likely to become a bundle of energy as you tackle both personal and professional fronts admirably. There is a chance of meeting someone you wanted to meet for a long time. You will be satisfied with what you have managed to achieve on the professional front. Financial security is assured, so don’t worry on this account.

Love Focus: Closet romance may come out in the open and embarrass some.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 5,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Your financial situation is likely to take a downward swing, so curb wasteful expenditure. It seems you have bitten more than you can chew on the work front. Diet and exercise will prove an effective combination in bringing you back in shape. You can feel it in your bones that something positive is going to happen. You may be helped by someone close in enhancing your career. Staying in touch with people on the social front will help you grow your network.

Love Focus: Lover may see through your lie, so don't even think of trying to pull a fast one!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1,4,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Eating healthy food and maintaining an active lifestyle may become an obsession with you, but is likely to benefit you immensely. Some of you can be entrusted with an important out of town job. Shifting to a new place is possible. Taking some time off for a break will act as a soothing balm to the mind. Becoming a yes-man at work can have its advantages, so toe the line of someone important and prosper! Your long standing on the work front may finally be met.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Good feedback on the academic front is likely to boost your morale and motivate you to put in your best. A difficult task can come your way, but you will be able to complete it to the satisfaction of all. Financially, you are likely to remain well off. You can expect to be the centre of attraction in a social gathering. Health remains good. You will get the opportunity to enjoy yourself in a new group of friends or colleagues. Your go-getting attitude and self-confidence will help in getting you a prestigious assignment on the professional front.

Love Focus: Falling in love is preordained, so get ready for a roller-coaster ride on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your savings are likely to come in good use today. Keep your options open on the travel front. Things go smoothly at work and help you finish all pending tasks today. Helpful attitude of someone who cares for you will seem most touching. Despite distractions, students will manage to keep academics in their focus. Negativity can prevail on the family front if you don’t do something about it. Socially the day looks inviting as you can be surrounded by friends and well-wishers.

Love Focus: Catching the eye of someone in a function or during journey may be the green signal for a budding romance to commence.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Someone may keep you waiting today, but the wait will be worth it! Those planning to start something new are likely to find the day fruitful. A change in diet will be helpful in getting trimmer. Business persons will manage to raise the capital to start something new. Positive steps to strengthen family ties will be lauded by those who are close to you. A property is likely to come into your name.

Love Focus: A whirlwind romance can very well end in wedding bells for some!

Lucky Colour: magenta

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A journey undertaken for an important cause will be successful. Your plan will fall into place and help you establish yourself much more firmly at work. A new domestic situation will bring positivity in your life. Whatever you invest in now, you are likely to get doubled in the near future. You will manage to continue your workout schedule and do well on the fitness front. People who matter are likely to favour you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you love may be compelled to stay separate due to job constraints.

Lucky Colour: Gray

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those travelling should not throw caution to the winds. Your initiatives to bring about a change are likely to meet success. Your ideas and suggestions on the professional front can come a cropper. Your feelings will be respected by others on the home front. A journey may prove most entertaining. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns. You may have to finish something quickly, as time is running out.

Love Focus: There is much that you want to tell lover, so find the right opportunity.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Financially, you will manage to make a good amount on the side. Good opportunities promise to come within your reach soon. Buying a luxury item is on the cards for some. You will do well to toe the line of those who are genuinely concerned about you. Your well-wishers will not leave any stone unturned in building your image on the social front. You will remain on firm ground regarding an awaited result or verdict, so expect the outcome to be favourable.

Love Focus: Expect something positive happening on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will get the opportunity to implement something you have been trying for long at work. Don’t ignore someone’s advice, as it is for your own good. The kind of quality that you are offering will be hard to beat by others. An excellent time on the professional front is foreseen. A new avenue for earning opens up for some. You are likely to feel satisfied by the achievement of a family youngster on the academic front. A good property deal is likely to be struck by some.

Love Focus: Those in love on the sly can expect a rollicking time today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 5,12,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will be able to stabilise the financial front. There is a need for you to make the first move, if you want success assured. You will prove an asset at work and may be entrusted with an important assignment. A short vacation cannot be ruled out. This is the right time to initiate something on the property front. A task you have undertaken voluntarily will soon add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may cross your mind today and make you take a bold action.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

