ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) You are likely to better your current financial situation. A changed attitude will do you a lot of good on the professional front. The arrival of guests is likely to liven up the domestic atmosphere. Taking all the precautions for retaining good health is likely to assume importance at this juncture. A property is likely to come into your name. Plans for overseas travel may be in their final stages, so pack your bags and fly off! Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 18, 2023(Pixabay)

Love Focus: A kiss and make-up situation will keep the love boat on course and cruising smoothly!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financially, you will be much better poised than before. You will be able to keep good health by controlling your diet. Some perks and incentives can be expected by professionals. A family member may prove most helpful in your hour of need. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time. A property issue will be resolved amicably through mutual efforts. A good showing on the academic front will help you in choosing your line.

Love Focus: You are likely to do something special to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A friend or relative is likely to help you out financially. Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. Businesspersons will need to be sensitive to the market to make a killing. A matchmaking process for the eligible is likely to have a positive outcome. A short trip proves most enjoyable, especially in the company of your near and dear ones. A property-related deal is likely to be finalised for some.

Love Focus: You are likely to win the heart of the one you desire on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

The financial situation is likely to improve for some. You may go out on a fitness spree by choosing healthy substitutes in your diet. You may have to wait out for a sanction, but it will be well worth it. Your suggestions for changes on the home front are certain to be implemented. There is a chance of visiting an interesting place. A good deal on the property front is possible. Academicians will be able to proceed satisfactorily in their field of work.

Love Focus: Sharing your feelings with the one you love will give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will make all the right financial moves. Those conscious of their physique are likely to join a gym. New skills acquired by you will work wonders on the professional front. A piece of good news involving a family youngster is likely to delight you. A long drive is likely to prove exhilarating and help you refresh. It is a good day to handle property matters. Excellent showing on the academic front will put you at the forefront.

Love Focus: Those finding a dip in their marital love life are likely to rekindle it.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may be on a saving spree for some important future event. Precautionary measures need to be taken on the health front. Selecting the right team members will be the key to your success. Guests arriving at home are set to brighten the home front. Those desirous of exploring new locales will get a package tour that fits their pocket. A house renovation can get underway. Your hard work and perseverance are finally going to pay rich dividends on the academic front.

Love Focus: A steady relationship with the one you love is likely on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Monetary problems become a thing of the past. Someone’s advice may come in handy for those fighting the ‘battle of the bulge’! Outside support can be expected to see your dream project through. Developments in the domestic sphere are likely to give you immense satisfaction. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns. There is a chance to become a part of an excursion that you had always wanted.

Love Focus: Love life will be satisfactory, but may require attention.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Off White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financially, you will not have much problem in raising capital for a venture. Health remains good as you get encouraged to resume physical activities. A complicated issue at work is settled to the satisfaction of all, through your efforts. Your positivity will be most contagious and keep the domestic atmosphere fun-filled. A holiday trip promises good fun and an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate.

Love Focus: You will muster the courage to express your love for someone you adore.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will be able to manage your finances well to keep things moving smoothly. An ailment that had been troubling you for a long is likely to disappear. This is an excellent time for starting something new on the professional front. Someone in the family in a complaining mood will be handled well by you. A chance to accompany someone overseas or out of town may come to you. Buying a vehicle or a major item for the house is indicated for some. You are likely to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover will be most receptive to your ideas today, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some of you are on the verge of becoming financially independent. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases are likely to remain fit. Procedural matters will be handled competently. Friends and relations will prove to be a big support. There is a likelihood of travelling to a distant place for meeting someone close. Things will move as planned on the academic front and keep you right on course. This is an exciting day when you will be socially much in demand.

Love Focus: You are likely to leave no stone unturned to resurrect your love life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financially, your efforts to save money will pay rich dividends. Adhering to an active life and controlled diet will be enough to find you hale and hearty. You will find things moving in a positive direction in both your personal and professional lives. You are likely to find time to give a helping hand to your spouse. You will make your trip fun by persuading your best friend to accompany you. Good returns from the property are foreseen.

Love Focus: Romantic life will be the most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Wealth and fame are likely for those seeking it. The condition of those not feeling well for some time is likely to improve. This is a good day to take care of all pending issues at work. Advice from a family elder will help you in overcoming a domestic problem. Care needs to be exercised by those on a long drive. Acquiring a new property is on the cards. Obstacles encountered on the academic front are likely to disappear.

Love Focus: Someone special can be encountered in a social do and mark the beginning of a romantic journey.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

