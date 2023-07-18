Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 18, 2023 predicts new responsibilities

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 18, 2023 predicts new responsibilities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 18, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for July 18, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Some Virgos may be keen to launch a business.

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Smile always as usual

The accurate daily horoscope predicts a fabulous romantic relationship along with productive professional life today. Your health and wealth are good today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope, July 18, 2023: Some Virgos may be keen to launch a business
Virgo Daily Horoscope, July 18, 2023: Some Virgos may be keen to launch a business

Your love relationship will be exciting today. Office life will be busy and you will achieve success at your job. No major financial challenge will be there. Your health will also be good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will see new dimensions today. Some relationships will get stronger and some may even move towards marriage. However, some love affairs may break up and you need not be upset about it as life has better things in store for you. Single Virgos may go back to the old relationship today. However, married Virgos should void this as your family life will be damaged.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be professional in your affair today. New responsibilities wait for you at the workplace. Your seniors will have the utmost trust in you and do not make them despaired. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Minor troubles may exist, especially while dealing with foreign clients. However, utilize your experience to overcome the challenge. Businessmen may find many opportunities to bring in new concepts that may be assumed to be ‘out of the box'.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status will be good. There will be prosperity in life and utilize the wealth to fulfill the aspirations today. Invest in gold or jewelry. Today is also good to repair a home, buy a new owner, or purchase land. Some Virgos may be keen to launch a business, which will also bring prosperity in the future. Those who have a habit of playing the online lottery can try that to get good luck.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good throughout the day. Despite minor infections including throat pain and mild fever, you will be healthy. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices today. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside. Instead go for a healthy diet rich in vitamins, proteins, and minerals. Today, pregnant females must avoid adventure sports.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out