Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 21

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may be given a position of authority in a reshuffle on the professional front. Don’t take chances on the road today. Someone who admires you will leave no stone unturned in appeasing you today. Parent or a family member will give good advice, so listen up. Eating right will keep you slim and trim. Judicious spending will keep your bank account brimming.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow can be expected for those looking for love!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You can be counted upon for something important at work. Someone on the family front may not take no for an answer for something he or she desires, so use tact and diplomacy to have your way! Chance to travel overseas on an official trip is likely for some. Those trying to come back in shape are likely to experiment with something new. Previous investments will start giving handsome returns and keep your account in a healthy state.

Love Focus: Someone you feel attracted to on the romantic front may give encouraging signs to make your day!

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may not like someone's presence on the domestic front today, but little you can do about it. A favorable verdict for a property under dispute can be expected. Social commitments may eat up your time, but will be as important in boosting your image. You enjoy good health by remaining regular in your exercise regimen. Financially, you are likely to enjoy a comfortable period. Some honour or recognition awaits you in your profession.

Love Focus: A romantic affair is likely to hot up and prove most exciting.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Visitors can upset your schedule by thronging your home, so be prepared and keep your sour mood under control. Adhere to the rule of safety first on the road. Honor or recognition is in store for some on the social front.

You manage to remain in shape by eating wisely. You will be able to ease a tight situation on the financial front by cutting corners. Professionally, you are bound to do well. This trend is increasing on both professional and academic fronts.

Love Focus: A promising day is foreseen for those seeking romance, so get set for some excitement!

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Cost cutting measures will prove a great success and will help you save much. Things look perfect on the professional front. You are likely to make parents proud by your achievement. A place you had always wanted to visit will soon become a reality. A property is likely to come into your possession soon. Someone’s comments may put you in a thoughtful mood on the social front. You are likely to feel strong and energetic as an ailment disappears.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours are likely to bring favourable results.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Work sphere remains uneventful. Elders may find you much more responsible than before. Take time to set your house in order. Meeting people and networking will keep you busy, but will be essential to achieve your aims.

Self-motivation is likely to find you back on the road to fitness. Don’t splurge, if you want to enjoy financial stability. You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to take their romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Something you were apprehensive about on the professional front turns out favorable. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. Taking possession of a new property is on the cards. You will remain ever so popular on the social front. An official trip is likely to bring in a good deal. Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. Money loaned is likely to be returned soon.

Love Focus: Your go-getting attitude is likely to impress someone from the opposite camp and win you brownie points.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A family issue will need to be tackled diplomatically, if peace is to prevail at home. A property is likely to come into your name. You will become sensitive to the needs and desires of those around you, this itself will be a positive step for you. You will succeed in keeping yourself fit. Financial hardship is indicated for some. Your lethargy at work may get you booked, so don’t let up on the pace of work. You may plan a short trip to meet someone close.

Love Focus: Attracting someone’s attention on the romantic front is possible and will ensure an exciting time!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Those planning a long journey will do well to postpone it for some other day. Renting out property on lucrative terms is foreseen for house owners. A social gathering may find you in your element. Professionally, you may find your ideas getting results that you had hoped for. You are likely to opt for health foods. Money will not pose any problems. A positive frame of mind will help you in resolving a family issue in an amicable manner.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience some turbulence in their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Time will be at a premium to attend a family function. Those spiritually inclined can plan a pilgrimage. On the property front, read in between the lines before signing a deal. You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. Wise investments will see your wealth grow. You are likely to get hand-picked by superiors for a prestigious job on the professional front.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A word of praise and encouragement will be enough to get you going on the professional front in the right earnest. This is a favourable day for doing something together with the family. A vacation with those who are close is likely. A thing very close to your heart is likely to get fulfilled. Shifting to a new location will come as a pleasant change. Take care of your health. Money can fly out of your hands, if you are not careful.

Love Focus: Plans of a romantic evening may be dashed due to lover’s reluctance.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Certain development on the professional front may disappoint you. A peaceful home environment may remain elusive. A verdict regarding a disputed property will be in your favor. A changed attitude will help you keep a positive frame of mind. Travelling with loved ones on a vacation will prove most exhilarating. Those ailing are likely to make a miraculous recovery. A scheme that does not seem lucrative at this point of time is likely to prove profitable in the future.

Love Focus: Young couples may feel much closer to each other than before.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

