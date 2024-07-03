Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 3, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Mental stress and tensions cannot be ruled out for some. Repaying a loan in time will be in your interest. Chances look bright for those seeking a raise or increment. Domestic work is likely to be shared by the family members. A journey to a distant land will be both comfortable and educative. A downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property. Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

You need to take positive steps towards perfect health. Financially, you do well by earning on the side. Your request for a raise is likely to get a sympathetic ear. Timely advice from an elder is likely to save your relationship. An extended vacation may start appearing a trifle boring. Property matters should not be touched today. It is time you start using your spare time constructively.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

Precautions will be needed to remain fit. Outstanding money is likely to be received soon. Profits are foreseen for some from a side business. Focusing on the family is likely to give you good emotional returns. Some of you can opt for a family package tour to go on a vacation. Academic achievement will load the dice in your favor. A party will offer a chance to meet old friends and relations.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Don’t let lethargy get the better of you on the health front. You are likely to achieve financial stability. A task entrusted to you at work will be completed. Traveling on a vacation with friends is foretold. Accompanying someone for an out-of-town trip cannot be ruled out. A lot of pending jobs get cleared today at home. Good learning opportunities are foreseen for those undergoing training.

Love Focus: A chance of love at first sight may get the pulse racing!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

Take adequate care of your health to avoid getting unwell. Financially, you don’t have anything to worry about. Freelancers will be in great demand and will earn well. Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. An out-of-town vacation will prove most rejuvenating. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some. A big break on the career front is likely, so keep your fingers crossed.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness. This is a good day to go out both shopping and window shopping. Your advice on a professional matter will come in handy. Some of you can enjoy a leisure trip with family. Those searching for suitable accommodation may find luck shining on them. Success is foretold for students appearing in interviews.

Love Focus: Attending an event with a lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

You are likely to come in shape through workouts. The financial front foretells good fortune. Finding a superior in a good mood can encourage you to project your request. Efficiency will be the keyword for homemakers. Driving off to some exotic destination cannot be ruled out. You will get a chance to showcase your talents in a competitive situation.

Love Focus: Those not looking eye to eye with someone will do well to kiss and make up.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. The deteriorating financial situation will show signs of improvement soon. You are likely to be made in charge of an important event or project. Some family issues may need urgent resolution, so don’t neglect them. Shifting to a new place is on the cards for those looking for suitable accommodation.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please your lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

A balanced diet will find you hale and hearty. Money loaned is likely to be returned. You will need to focus on your strengths to hold an edge over rivals at work. A family get-together is in the offing and will prove most exciting. You may plan a trip out of town for something urgent in the coming days. Much hardship is foreseen for those shifting to a new location.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with a lover will prove most enthralling!

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

You are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. Investments done previously are likely to get good returns. Handling a complex situation is likely to raise your stature amongst your peers. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup. A long journey may prove boring and tiring. Achieving a distinction on the academic front is possible.

Love Focus: A friend will stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding with a lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Achieving a distinction on the academic front is possible. Financially, things will start looking brighter soon. A prized posting awaits some and will boost your career. You can be at your creative best in setting up the house. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. Take your time in a property matter, as things don’t look good. You are likely to achieve what you have set out for on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to strengthen your loving bonds with your lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Regular workouts will find you fit as a fiddle. The financial front remains stable as you curb expenditure. You are likely to come in full control on the professional front. You will be able to pacify a family elder, who is upset with someone. A long journey may prove tiring and boring. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated. Things turn favorable for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: The relationship gets a boost, as the lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red