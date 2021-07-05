Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 5

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Will power will find you in peak physical fitness soon. Previous investments will help keep your bank account in a healthy state. You will need to pursue a task till the very end to ensure it remains without glitches. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. An official trip may seem like a chore. Those buying or selling property may sign a profitable deal. Things appear easy on the academic front, as you keep pace with studies.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp may show extra affection towards you raising your hopes for a budding romance, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Financial situation, which was showing a downward trend, may show some improvement. Professional problems are likely to tie you up at work today. Family will be supportive of your endeavors. A business trip is likely to bring new deals, but keep your cards close to your chest. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably. A balanced diet will find you hale and hearty.

Love Focus: Lover seems more than accommodating today, so don’t miss the opportunity to live out your fantasy!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. Those on an outing are in for a thrilling time! Those planning to buy property may go ahead. Find out if you have the aptitude for whatever you have opted for on the academic front and then move ahead. Continue what you are doing to keep fit. Go ahead with an important financial decision as stars appear favourable.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely to toll for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will be able to establish your authority on the work front. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distance. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. You will be able to show the right path to someone going wayward. An exciting outing with family is on the cards for some. Health eating habit are likely to benefit your health and lifestyle. You will do well to limit your expenses on the financial front.

Love Focus: Romance may take a backseat, due to your other commitments.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Additional skills will add to the expertise of homemakers. A short journey will help in refreshing and unburdening your mind. A property deal will be favorable. Exchanging notes with someone after a long time will prove most enjoyable. Your reputation gets a boost at work through good networking. You will keep good health just by adhering to a balanced diet. Those thinking big will need to give a thought to saving money too.

Love Focus: Romance may have to take the backseat, as you have some more pressing issues to handle.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Support from the family may seem most encouraging for those aiming an academic pursuit. Some of you can enjoy a leisure trip with friends. Some of you may be in the process of paying the last installments of a property you have booked. Helping out someone on the social front may win you many brownie points. You may opt for a healthy lifestyle by making changes in your routine. Money will not be a problem, as it simply flows in! You may not be able to give full focus to a job at hand.

Love Focus: Don’t become too candid with lover in a new relationship.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your self-discipline will find you in good health. There is not much point in getting panicky regarding an impending crunch on the financial front, as whatever will be, will be. Something trivial may spark a fight with spouse or a family member, so remain calm and composed. You are not likely to forego a golden opportunity for setting out on a vacation. An unfavorable judgment in a property case may come as a shock. Meeting an old friend is on the cards for some. A recognition or honor awaits you on the professional front for something that you have achieved.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to come closer by planning exclusive time together.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Some of you may discover an additional source of income to buttress your finances. You will manage to find time today to spend with family. Sheer thrill of new sensations can extend your vacation. Good returns are foreseen from rented property. On the professional front, you will be able to keep things in order and get a pat on the back too. Those unwell for the past few days can expect their condition to improve.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly love is likely to respond to your oblique hints on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A job switch promises to bring a bigger salary package for some. You can feel a bit disappointed in whatever you have volunteered for at work. Fitting a family gathering in your schedule today seems difficult. Volunteering for a sightseeing trip will enable you in enjoying the beauty of nature. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. An exciting situation may develop on the home front and give immense pleasure. Those in great shape can expect appreciation from unexpected quarters.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A pressing job may not allow you to fully enjoy a social gathering. A business trip will prove most fruitful. A property booked by you may come into your possession now. Someone may offer you a treat someplace exclusive.

A balanced approach may need to be taken to resolve a family issue. Health will not pose any problems. You will remain judicious in your spending and save a lot.

Love Focus: An old relationship may require nurturing, so do your best.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

On the professional front, you will have time on your hands to complete what all is pending for long. Your reputation on the social front is likely to get enhanced. A trip may not be much fun. Solid returns from property will strengthen you financially. You will be able to help someone in need of a conveyance by offering your own vehicle. Positive indications are foreseen for those ailing. Making money on the side is possible and it promises to keep the financial front stable.

Love Focus: Spat with lover is possible on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A family elder can act as an inspiration for some. Travel can take much of your time. Favorable time is foreseen for those trying to acquire property. House hunting can fetch positive results, but with a lot of footwork. For the health conscious, a new routine is likely to benefit immensely. An unexpected expenditure can put you back by a few thousands. Those looking for a quick buck will follow every lead they can lay their hands on.

Love Focus: A workplace colleague may rouse romantic feelings in your heart, so expect an exciting existence at work!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

