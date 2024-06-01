Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 1, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Your worry about catching flu or becoming unwell will be unfounded. Financially, you will be able to retain a satisfactory position. You are likely to derive much satisfaction from work today. Something you want to do on the home front will be agreed to by all. Travelling to someplace exotic with family and friends is possible. Money pours in through a property deal.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow can hit its mark and usher in romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Green

A change of diet and daily routine may prove a boon for your health. Monetarily you will be able to consolidate your position and focus on savings too. Some of you can opt for perfecting your professional skills. A happy reunion of sorts is in the offing on the family front. You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down. You are likely to fare well on the academic front.

Love Focus: An opposite number is likely to become interested in you and expect reciprocation.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Fitness freaks will add some more exercises to their workout regimen. An added source of income will soon be found by some. You will be in a position to implement your terms and conditions in a business deal. Those suffering in a joint family can decide to move away. Those setting out on a long journey will enjoy it better if adequately prepared. Success is yours for the asking on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your thoughtful gift to a lover will help keep the relationship ticking.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Health-wise, you have nothing to complain about. You are on the path to achieving financial security by switching to saving mode. You will need to exercise patience on the domestic front today. Going for a drive with them in tow cannot be ruled out for some. A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers.

Love Focus: You will need to exercise patience on the domestic front today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Those ailing will experience a fast recovery. You value money and will not allow it to be wasted. You will get the opportunity to wind up all the pending work in office today. Chance of going abroad on an official tour cannot be ruled out for some. Someone’s assistance is likely to find you performing well on the academic front. Those looking for suitable accommodation will find the one that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: Romantic life promises to be scintillating as you get lots of time to be with lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

An active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Those buying something big will get their money’s worth. A helpful colleague will offer to share your workplace burden. You are likely to achieve much satisfaction in catering to a family elder. A new mode of conveyance is set to ease your commuting problems. Tapping your potential will assume importance to start a suitable career.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to express your feelings to someone you love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

You are likely to find yourself fitter than usual. Financial strength is set to grow stronger for some. You will be able to manage a transfer to your chosen location. You will find immense satisfaction in spending time with your family. Plans to travel to someplace exotic will get to see the light of the day. Efforts on the academic front will help you achieve the unachievable. You will have to showcase your talents to get noticed.

Love Focus: The moodiness of a lover will put pay to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Beige

Starting an exercise routine will help you in overcoming lethargy. You may plan to invest in a scheme that looks promising as of now. This is an excellent day to make your mark on the professional front. Much respect and adulation is in store for some on the family front. Some of you may undertake an overseas journey. Getting possession of a house or flat is possible.

Love Focus: Your academic pursuits can take a romantic turn!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Previous investments may start giving good returns. You get most of the pending issues out of the way on the work front. Much togetherness is in store for some on the family front. A good time is foreseen for those travelling overseas. A good break can be expected by some on the academic front.

Love Focus: A love-at-first-sight situation promises ‘goose-pimply’ excitement!

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Choosing the best from several health options will benefit you. The financial front will grow stronger as your income steadily rises. The professional front brightens for you as your worth is recognised. Someone’s arrival is likely to brighten up the home front. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. You may be going through anxious moments regarding your career prospects.

Love Focus: You are likely to feel much closer than before to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

A changed routine will be good for overall health. You will be able to safeguard your interests on the financial front. A good beginning is foreseen for some young entrepreneurs. Arrival of your near and dear ones promises to brighten the home front. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead.

Love Focus: You are likely to strengthen the romantic front by spending more time with your lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

You will be able to get rid of mental tensions. You will need to start saving now to avoid problems later. The unwavering focus will help you wrap up a lot of work today. Family may rally behind you to implement something big on the domestic front. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. Your endeavours on the academic front are likely to show positive results. Take a relaxed attitude towards life and do your own thing.

Love Focus: Chances are bright to catch somebody’s eye and set out on a romantic journey!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver