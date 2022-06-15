Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 15, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A boost in earning can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. You may not feel welcomed in a family get-together. Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon. Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air.

Love Focus: You will get your lover to share your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financially the day will prove quite favourable as good earnings are indicated. A task not performed up to the mark may put you in the dock. Problems on the health front will soon become a thing of the past for some. The arrival of a guest will make the domestic scene lively. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be able to raise finances for buying something big. Luck favours you today on the professional front. Success of a family member is likely to fill you with pride. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option. Your endeavours on the academic front are likely to show positive results. Those worrying about their medical reports can lay their fears at rest.

Love Focus: You are likely to lose a golden opportunity to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Increased earning will help some in repaying a loan faster. You will be able to get rid of mental tensions. Be careful of competitors at work as they can beat you at the game of one-upmanship. Spouse can surprise you by sharing your responsibilities! An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. Someone may count on you for help, so don’t let them down.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with a colleague or friend.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A new car or a major item is likely to give you a sense of fulfillment. Some of you will be able to add to your portfolio. Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. Some of you are likely to rejoice in the success of a family member. A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. Your good performance on the academic front may become the talk of the town.

Love Focus: Be particular to take your lover to a good joint to make the evening perfect.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will be able to resolve a financial problem bugging you for long. Those searching for a suitable job can get lucky. Avoid energy supplements. A peaceful home environment may elude some. Travel with family and friends will be a lot of fun. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some. Some changes can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: An argument can put paid to your evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A financial transaction promises good returns. Your efforts on the professional front will be recognised. More efforts are needed for you to enjoy perfect health. Environment at home will help soothe your nerves. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. You will be able to prepare well for a competition.

Love Focus: An outing with beloved will be fun.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A loan required urgently will materialise soon. A changed job can boost you financially. Good routine will restore your energy. Resolving a family dispute can take up much of your day. Travelling with friends proves loads of fun. Some of you are set to shift into a bigger house. You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: A long drive with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Monetary situation is likely to improve as a newly employed family member starts earning. Those working in call centres or hospitality sector can have their hands full. Those suffering from depressing thoughts are likely to bring positivity into their lives. You will need all the tact and diplomacy at your disposal to handle a family member. Travel to a distant place is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: A resolution is in sight for those not pulling along in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Money may appear from a most unexpected quarter. You will have to remain proactive in a professional situation. Health of a family member ailing for long may show a marked improvement. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies. Thinking positive thoughts will help rid you of negativity.

Love Focus: A current relationship promises to blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Discussing investments with an expert will be a good idea. Work pace will be to your liking on the professional front. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. You are likely to focus on planning your career path. Those recuperating from an ailment or injury will show excellent improvement.

Love Focus: A perfect understanding with partner is required to make the relationship tick.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A stranger can offer excellent financial advice. Opportunity you had been waiting for may not come your way. Excellent health is yours for the asking. Spending time with a family elder is indicated for some. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Your efforts will help the relationship blossom.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

