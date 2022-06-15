Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 15, '22 states, a new member

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Virgos, your professional life could be quite promising. Taking on more responsibilities at work is likely to bring you accolades as well as monetary benefits. Your domestic front may be very lively and cheerful. The arrival of a new member in the family is likely to lift everyone’s spirits, spreading joy at home. Your health, on the other hand, may not be as good. Joint pains may necessitate medical care before they worsen. Your romantic life may cause you grief. Taking your love life and your partner for granted may force to make snap decisions. In matters of money, you are likely to make small profits on previous investments. Overspending, on the other hand, might result in financial losses. Plans to travel with friends may or may not come to fruition. On the real estate front, you are likely to strike a terrific deal. Students may outperform expectations.

Sun Transit Impact on Virgo The transition phase may bring an improvement on your financial front. You may benefit from an old investment, which is likely to bring handsome returns. Those awaiting the approval of their loan application may get good news in this phase. Those working in foreign collaboration too may reap benefits. Some of you may get a promising opportunity to prove your mettle in a prestigious project on the professional front during this time. In the transit phase, happiness and peace may prevail at home, which may give you a chance to understand your loved ones better.

Virgo Finance Today Virgos, you need to keep an eye on your finances as your situation seems precarious. You may miss out on a great investment opportunity as there may be paucity of funds. Some of you may receive minor gains from tax returns.

Virgo Family Today On the domestic front, you can expect things to be quite under control today. Appreciating your children for their excellent work is likely to restore homely peace and harmony. A family outing may strengthen your ties.

Virgo Career Today The professional front appears to be paying off for Virgos. Your supervisors are likely to appreciate your proposals, which may improve the organization in general. For some of you, a career change to a new location is on the horizon.

Virgo Health Today On the health front, you need to concentrate on your body’s demands. The need to rest and relax may be high. You are likely to shift your attention to your personal wellbeing. Take time off to refresh your mind, body, and spirit.

Virgo Love Life Today On the love front, Virgos may have a testing time. Doing something unexpected for your significant other may not only bring the two of you closer together, but is also going to keep the flame alive in your relationship. Make serious efforts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON